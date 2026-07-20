Brent Venables Provides Update on Oklahoma WR Trell Harris
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TAMPA BAY — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables met with the local media during SEC Media Days prior to his scheduled televised press conference. During the availability, Venables provided the first update since the spring on transfer wide receiver Trell Harris.
Harris missed all of Oklahoma's spring practices due to a “cleanup procedure” he underwent after arriving in Norman.
Harris, who earned All-SEC honors in 2025 with the Virginia Cavaliers, transferred to Oklahoma essentially to replace — and potentially improve upon — Deion Burks. In addition, OU also received former Texas pass catcher Parker Livingstone to aid returning receiver Isaiah Sategna III.
With fall camp just around the corner, Harris' status is one of the more important questions heading into 2026.
Venables revealed that Harris was "really close to being back" and that "last week, he was running routes at full speed for the first time" and "looked really good in in the things that he was able to do."
In addition, Venables bragged about his wide receiver room which has been the topic of chatter concerning the Sooners.
Outside of Sategna, who earned All-SEC honors last year, OU's receivers struggled to produce. Much of that was due to John Mateer's hand injury, but there was still much left to be desired from the overall room.
"I really like the group from top to bottom," Venables said. "I know that from where the season ended last year to where we’re at right now, top to bottom, you like the the depth of this group."
Venables highlighted freshmen Jayden Petit, Jahsiear Rogers and Xavier Okwufulueze as newcomers who have impressed in the wake of spring ball.
"There’s going to be an emergence of some young players that have to play a role or are going to play a role," he said. "Like a Petit or a Rogers. Zizi (Okwufulueze) has shown up. Zizi didn’t get on campus until the summer, but really catches the ball well."
Venables also mentioned that with Sategna's return, and the combination of Harris and Livingstone, Oklahoma "one of the most experienced receiver rooms in the country."
Second year players Manny Choice and Elijah Thomas also earned some praise.
"Manny Choice has been fabulous. I’ve been bragging on him since he’s started playing a a a small role during the end of the year. He’s had a fabulous spring and summer.
"And then Elijah Thomas, he’s got tremendous talent, speed, explosiveness, and he's learning how to become a good receiver," Venables added. That’s been a process for him and he’s doing a nice job in that regard. Was a impact player on our special teams as well last year. So, I really like the group.”
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.