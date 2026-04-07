How Oklahoma Transfer WRs Trell Harris, Parker Livingstone Have Adjusted to Program

NORMAN — Oklahoma added wide receivers Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone from the transfer portal with the hope that they would elevate the offense.

Harris logged nearly 1,000 receiving yards at Virginia in 2025, while Livingstone caught six touchdowns for Texas.

Cornerback Courtland Guillory has to go against the Sooners’ wideouts every day in practice, and he is confident that those two will take the wide receiver room to another level in 2026.

“Them boys (are) gonna make you work,” Guillory said.

Standing 6-foot and weighing 200 pounds, Harris earned Third Team All-ACC honors in 2025. He logged multiple receptions in all 13 of the Cavaliers’ games and recorded four or more in nine contests.

Harris came to OU with an undisclosed injury that he recently underwent a “cleanup procedure” for, according to OU coach Brent Venables.

And while that has limited Harris’ participation throughout spring practice, Venables praised his performance prior to the procedure.

“Prior to that, he was available,” Venables said. “Did a really great job and is an excellent player.”

Guillory added, “I know he’s going to be a guy when it’s time to get out there.”

Livingstone surpassed 100 yards in two of the Longhorns’ games last season. He also caught the only touchdown pass in Texas’ loss to Ohio State in Week 1.

In March, Livingstone said that Oklahoma’s “culture” led him north of the Red River. And per Venables, Livingstone has embraced that culture since arriving in Norman several weeks ago.

“He's a worker; he's wide open,” Venables said. “Knows how to play the game. Has a natural feel for the game. So he's done a fantastic job.”

Because of Harris’ injury, OU quarterback John Mateer hasn’t gotten many opportunities to throw to the Virginia transfer.

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But Mateer has thrown plenty of passes to Livingstone, who he believes will be a strong weapon for the Sooners’ offense.

“He feels the game really well, feels the space, and he picked up the offense like this,” Mateer said. “He’s just a smart football player, and he’s fun to be around.”

Harris and Livingstone are two of three wide receivers who transferred to OU after the 2025 season, along with Mackenzie Alleyne (Washington State).

Isaiah Sategna will return to the position group in 2026 after catching 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns during his first season in Norman. Other returning receivers include Jer’Michael Carter, Jacob Jordan and Ivan Carreon.

For Oklahoma to make it back to the College Football Playoff, Mateer knows that the offense must improve — and the receivers play a big part in that.

Through a couple weeks of spring ball, Mateer is confident that the position group is trending in the right direction, thanks largely to the newcomers.

“It’s been great,” Mateer said. “They’re all great humans. In the winter, that’s what you figure out. But obviously, coach Venables, good human. You’re recruiting and bringing in good humans. So it’s been a lot of fun.”