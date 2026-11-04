Brent Venables' Thoughts on Florida OC Buster Faulkner a Reminder That Oklahoma Made the Wrong Move in 2024

NORMAN — Brent Venables is feeling the pressure.

Two years ago, he was up front about letting the world know he made a mistake in promoting Seth Littrell. Venables fell on the sword, took ownership and the blame, but the point was that things were going to be better the next go-around.

Well, that next go-around was just shown the door on Monday. Now? Venables wants to focus only on Florida.

Speaking of the Gators, their offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, is enjoying a relatively successful first year in Gainesville under head coach Jon Sumrall. Faulkner was one of the popular names surrounding Oklahoma’s vacant offensive coordinator position prior to Ben Arbuckle receiving the nod.

The way Venables describes Faulkner, it seems like he’s his ideal offensive mind.

“He's a tough guy and knows the value of running the football and the things that come with that, with the success that you have running the football,” Venables said on Tuesday.

Venables even complimented Faulkner — again, an offensive coach — and his ability to learn from his previous coaches, even if they weren’t on his preferred side of the ball.

“I think the best thing that he does, he looks at things from a defensive structure,” Venables said. “He understands defense and how to attack defense. So, his time probably with Kirby (Smart), amongst others.”

Florida Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and Florida Gators defensive coordinator Brad White look on before the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a quality control and quarterbacks coach, Faulkner helped the Bulldogs win two national championships in back-to-back seasons. As a result, according to Venables, Faulkner — a former collegiate quarterback at Valdosta State and Porter Moser’s favorite, Texas A&M-Commerce (now known as East Texas A&M) — better understood how to mold his offensive philosophy with a defense-led program.

A novel concept — an offensive coach learning to adapt to the other side of the ball in order to create a more complementary brand of football.

“He's played the game collegiately. He's a quarterback in college, and he's been a winner wherever he goes. But he knows how to attack defensive structure. He understands deeply what that looks like,” Venables said.

Oklahoma faces numerous challenges for their first road trip to The Swamp.

But the Sooners find themselves in this situation thanks in large part due to their head coach either not pursuing his ideal offensive coordinator for unexplained reasons, or despite his many years of experience, failing to adapt to his least preferred side of the ball.

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