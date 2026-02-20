Oklahoma Commits, Blue-Chip LB Target Schedule Visits to Norman

Spring ball will soon commence in Norman, and as a result, a handful of Oklahoma commits and targets have made their travel plans.

Two OU pledges — wide receiver Demare Dezeurn and linebacker Taven Epps — scheduled their official visits on Thursday evening, and so did Class of 2027 4-star linebacker prospect Jaylen Scott.

A native of Pacific Palisades, CA, Dezeurn is a consensus 4-star recruit, and he is ranked as the No. 95 player from the 2027 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As a junior at Palisades High School, Dezeurn caught 64 passes for 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also logged 391 yards and two touchdowns on kickoff returns.

Epps also hails from California — Tustin, CA — and committed to Oklahoma at the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10. The linebacker prospect was once pledged with Texas, but he backed out of his commitment with the Longhorns on Nov. 9.

All major recruiting services grade Epps as a 4-star prospect, and he is the No. 79 player in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports.

The 6-4, 226-pound linebacker registered 72 tackles, 13 quarterback hurries, 12 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and three sacks during his junior year at Tustin High School. He also played offense for his high school, catching eight passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Dezeurn and Epps will both be in Norman for their official visits from March 29-31.

Scott is an uncommitted prospect, but it’s evident that he is interested in playing for the Sooners.

Ranked as the No. 113 player in the 2027 class by 247Sports, Scott is another consensus 4-star recruit. He will unofficially visit Oklahoma on March 7 before coming back to Norman for an official visit from June 12-14.

A native of Mobile, AL, Scott notched 104 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, five interceptions, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for Williamson High School in 2025.

Scott was committed to Florida State for the first six months of 2025 before he flipped his pledge to Auburn. He decommitted from Auburn on Dec. 2, and since then, the Sooners have amplified their pursuit of him.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman logged an expert prediction for the Sooners to land Scott on Jan. 28.

Currently, 13 players from the 2027 cycle have committed to Oklahoma, giving the Sooners the nation’s No. 1 class, according to all major recruiting networks. Of OU’s 13 commits, seven are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

OU will open its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5. The Sooners will look to build on their 2025 campaign in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.