Oklahoma Well Represented in Updated Rivals 300 Recruiting Rankings

There are still nearly 10 months until players from the Class of 2027 sign their national letters of intent.

But Oklahoma is setting itself up nicely to sign an excellent class at year’s end.

Rivals released an updated version of the Rivals 300 rankings on Monday, and seven of Oklahoma’s 13 commits from the 2027 cycle are included in the updated rankings.

Offensive tackle Cooper Hackett is Oklahoma’s top-ranked player in the Rivals 300 at No. 6, and he is one of only 12 players in the entire class graded as a 5-star prospect.

Hackett, listed at 6-7 and 260 pounds, hails from Fort Gibson, OK. He originally committed to Texas Tech in August before flipping his pledge to Oklahoma on Sept. 25.

Not far behind Hackett is fellow Oklahoma-based offensive lineman Kaeden Penny, who is ranked 20th.

A native of Bixby, OK, Penny also committed to OU on Sept. 25. Penny stands 6-4 and weighs 265 pounds, and Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that he could be a “high-major impact player with pro potential” in his evaluation of the prospect.

Oklahoma’s only other commit ranked in the top 100 is Keldrid Ben, a running back from Texas, who checks in at No. 86.

Ben earned an offer from the Sooners on Nov. 25, and he pledged with OU only a few days later. At that time, Oklahoma was one of only three schools to have offered him, along with UTSA and McNeese State. Since Ben’s commitment, he has collected offers from Oregon, Texas and Florida State.

Wide receiver Demare Dezeurn is ranked No. 133 in the Rivals 300.

Dezeurn, from Pacific Palisades, CA, is listed at 5-11 and 170 pounds. He is graded as a 4-star prospect by all major recruiting networks, and he chose Oklahoma over offers from Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas.

Three other Oklahoma pledges cracked the top 300 — linebacker Taven Epps (No. 216), defensive lineman Elija Harmon (No. 283) and defensive back Mikhail McCreary (No. 285).

Harmon committed to OU in December, roughly a month before Epps committed to the Sooners at the Navy All-American Bowl. McCreary has been committed to Oklahoma since September, and he is the younger brother of running back Benjamin McCreary, who transferred from Incarnate Word to OU after the 2025 season. All three players are consensus 4-star recruits.

In addition to these seven commits, several Oklahoma targets are included in the latest Rivals 300.

Mustang, OK, native Gabriel Osborne Jr. is ranked 29th overall. Osborne is a 6-2, 180-pound athlete that primarily plays defensive back, and he earned an offer from Oklahoma in June.

Linebacker Cooper Witten, the son of new OU tight ends coach Jason Witten, is No. 37. Witten registered 87 total tackles, 61 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, two sacks and an interception as a junior at Liberty Christian School in 2025.

Other OU targets ranked in the top 300 include athlete Bode Sparrow (No. 55), defensive back Juju Johnson (99), defensive back Semaj Stanford (149), edge rusher Zane Rowe (193), linebacker Jaylen Scott (246) and quarterback Jamison Roberts (250).

Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked No. 3 nationally by Rivals, while 247Sports has the Sooners at No. 1 in the website’s team recruiting rankings.

OU will begin its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5. The Sooners are looking to build on their 2025 season in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.