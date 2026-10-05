Can Oklahoma Win the Rushing Battle Against Texas?

To win on Saturday, Oklahoma will have to do something it hasn't all year — run the football.

The chaos of the Cotton Bowl leads to massive momentum swings any time the Sooners and the Longhorns meet.

But one factor remains steady.

The team that wins the rushing battle usually wins the game. Since 2000, the team that rushes for more yards is 24-2 in the contest (both teams rushed for 124 yards in 2006). That even held true when the game moved venues from the Cotton Bowl to AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 Championship.

Unfortunately, Oklahoma's 99.0 rushing yards per game ranks 131st in the FBS. How can the Sooners turn around the trend and out-rush Texas on Saturday?

Lean on a Strength

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jayden Jackson looks on before a snap against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU's offense has obviously struggled. And while Texas has a pair of exciting running backs in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, the Longhorns still rank 88th in rushing, averaging 147.2 yards per game.

The biggest plus for Oklahoma is that the Longhorn offense has to fight for yards against Brent Venables' defense.

OU ranks 42nd against the run so far this year, a mark that is lower than where the Sooners ranked last year. Oklahoma's defensive line will need to have its best game of the season on Saturday.

A Breakout Running Back Performance

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock carries the ball against LSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

As much faith as OU will have in its own rushing defense, the Longhorns are very good at stopping the run themselves.

Texas ranks 26th in the country, allowing just 99.2 yards per game.

No piece of the Oklahoma run game has covered itself in glory so far, which means it's only up from here.

Another week should have sophomore Tory Blaylock firing closer to 100%, and Xavier Robinson has been able to shake off slow starts in the past, though those early struggles have typically been down to injury.

Both Lloyd Avanat and Jonathan Hatton Jr. will be entering their first Red River Rivalry games, but the Cotton Bowl has made heroes before.

Mateer's Legs Get Back in the Game

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes in the first half against New Mexico. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

John Mateer has a lot of pressure on his shoulders this week.

He has to take care of the football and he has to be able to hit open receivers to move the chains against Texas.

But his legs need to return to being a positive for the OU offense.

When the Sooners exacted revenge on Texas in 2023, it was behind an 113-yard rushing effort from Dillon Gabriel that came out of nowhere. Mateer was an effective runner a year ago, but as his overall play has dipped, so has his confidence when carrying the ball on the ground.

With every other method of running coming up short so far this year, Mateer having a big day on the ground might be OU's best path to winning the rushing battle against Texas.

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