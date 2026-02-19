Oklahoma Offers Under-the-Radar Wide Receiver Prospect from Texas

Kyron Brown doesn’t have any stars to his name, but he does have plenty of Division I offers.

And on Thursday, Oklahoma joined the list of schools pursuing him.

Brown, a wide receiver in the Class of 2027 from Amarillo, TX, announced that he received an offer from the Sooners.

Listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds, Brown is an unranked prospect, per On3. He doesn’t even have recruiting profiles on 247Sports or ESPN.

But in his first three years of high school, he did enough to collect an offer from OU.

As a junior at Palo Duro High School, Brown logged 637 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He helped his school win its first district title in 20 years in 2025.

His outstanding 2025 season followed his sophomore season in which he caught 34 passes for 371 yards.

Brown competes in more than just football, too.

The wide receiver prospect is also an elite track and field athlete, as he qualified for the UIL State Championships in the 5A 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.2 seconds. And he was a regional qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles.

Brown also competes on Palo Duro’s basketball team as a combo guard and forward.

OU is the third Power Four program to offer Brown, joining Arizona State and Oklahoma State. Other Division I schools who have offered him include Texas State, UTEP and Abilene Christian (FCS).

Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally by all recruiting services. The Sooners have earned commitments from 13 players, seven of which are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

The Sooners have earned verbal commitments from two wide receivers from the 2027 cycle thus far: Demare Dezeurn and Tra’Von Hall.

Dezeurn is a consensus 4-star prospect from Pacific Palisades, CA, while Hall is a 3-star recruit from Tuscaloosa, AL.

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.