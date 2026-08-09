Class of 2028 4-star Wideout Schedules Oklahoma Gameday Visit, per Report

Class of 2028 wide receiver Carson LaCombe was just in Norman, and he’ll soon return for an OU football gameday.

LaCombe, who is a consensus 4-star prospect, will visit Oklahoma for the Sooners’ game against Texas A&M on Nov. 21, per a report from 247Sports’ Cade Draughon.

Four-star 2028 WR Carson LaCombe has six game day visits set for this fall, he tells @GigEm247



He’ll be on campus at Texas A&M for its matchup with Arizona State, serving as his second game day visit to Aggieland.



🔗(VIP): https://t.co/mV1kgkYe1z pic.twitter.com/LVTyEgaNis — Cade Draughon (@Cade_Draughon) August 3, 2026

LaCombe is one of the many high school prospects who earned an offer from the Sooners after attending one of the Brent Venables Football Camps during the summer.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, LaCombe is the No. 201 overall player and the No. 30 wide receiver from the 2028 class. He stands 6-3 and weighs 200 pounds.

LaCombe currently resides in San Antonio, TX, and attends Pieper High School. As a sophomore in 2025, LaCombe registered 854 yards and nine touchdowns on 65 receptions. He began his high school career at Whitehouse High School — located in East Texas — and played on the school’s varsity squad as a freshman.

Oklahoma is far from the only visit that LaCombe has planned. Per Draughon’s report, the wide receiver will also take gameday visits to LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Ohio State during the fall.

Other major schools that have already offered the rising junior include Florida State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Mississippi State and Houston.

OU predicted to land Texas-based DL

Logan Lokey, a defensive lineman from Denton, TX, is another player who attended camp at OU during the summer. And now it seems like the Sooners are trending to add him to their 2028 recruiting class.

Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman logged an expert prediction for Lokey to commit to Oklahoma.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 Prediction



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 2028 DL Logan Lokey

📏 6'3” / 245 lbs

🏫 Guyer HS (Denton, TX)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Sam Spiegelman

🎤⬇️ National Recruiting Analyst



Profile: https://t.co/MuHLcDOC4u #OUDNA28 pic.twitter.com/ADiNBe5a1B — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) August 4, 2026

Lokey stands 6-3 and weighs 250 pounds. ESPN ranks him as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports and Rivals have him as a 3-star.

During his sophomore year at Denton Guyer High School, Lokey recorded 21 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks.

Prior to camp in June, Lokey took two separate unofficial visits to Norman during the spring. Lokey has also unofficially visited Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, Texas Tech and TCU. He has also collected offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, Kansas State, Nebraska and North Carolina.

Lokey is the son of Derek Lokey, who was a defensive lineman for Texas from 2004 to 2007 and later played for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

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