Rising OL Prospect, Son of Texas Tech Megadonor Cody Campbell Attends Oklahoma Camp

NORMAN — For the final time of the 2026 summer, Oklahoma hosted camp on Tuesday.

The Sooners’ current players and coaches oversaw one-on-one drills, positional work and testing from offensive, defensive and special teams from across the nation.

Here are some notes from Tuesday’s camp:

‘29 OL, son of TTU higher-up camps with Sooners

Oklahoma offensive line prospect Carson Campbell finishes a drill as his father, Cody Campbell, watches at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Interior offensive lineman Carson Campbell of Fort Worth, TX, competed at OU’s final camp.

Campbell is a Class of 2029 interior offensive lineman listed at 6-3 and 290 pounds. Despite having three years of high school football left, Campbell has already collected offers from Oklahoma, Arizona State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, LSU, Oklahoma State and Missouri.

Campbell didn’t win every rep, but he did display impressive strength and mobility throughout the one-on-one portion of camp, considering his age. Overall, he lived up to his billing as a future Power Four offensive lineman.

He is the son of Cody Campbell, a Texas Tech University Board of Regents Chairman, a former offensive lineman for the Red Raiders and the co-CEO of Double Eagle Energy Holdings. He and his donor group have dumped $300 million into Texas Tech’s athletic department, according to an article from USA Today.

Texas Tech has been under fire from the college football world after quarterback Brendan Sorsby — who admitted to gambling on sporting events as a student-athlete — won an injunction against the NCAA, allowing him to compete for the Red Raiders in 2026. Sorsby admitted to betting more than $90,000 over the course of four years between his stops at Indiana and Cincinnati.

Campbell has repeatedly implied on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he and the university are guilty of no wrongdoing in how they handled Sorsby’s situation.

2028 blue-chip DL shines

Oklahoma defensive line prospect Logan Lokey competes at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Logan Lokey, a defensive lineman from Denton, TX, who has offers from OU and several other major programs, was a standout during the morning portion of Tuesday’s camp.

Listed at 6-3 and 250 pounds, Lokey’s quickness stood out during the one-on-one portion of the camp. His elusiveness allowed him to regularly get past opposing offensive linemen who had considerable size advantages over him.

As a sophomore at Denton Guyer High School, Lokey registered 21 tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks.

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So far, Lokey has earned offers from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Miami, SMU and Kansas State.

Lokey is the son of former Texas defensive lineman Derek Lokey, who was a part of the Longhorns’ 2005 national title team.

Big Ten TE commit attends camp

Oklahoma tight end prospect Wyatt Frey runs a route at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Wyatt Frey has been committed to Northwestern since November, but he checked out Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Frey is a 6-5, 220-pound tight end from Nelson, NE, who is ranked as a 3-star prospect. According to his 247Sports profile, Frey’s only offer has come from Northwestern, which competes in the Big Ten.

Despite only holding one major offer, Frey’s size and athleticism was on display during the afternoon session of Tuesday’s clinic. He came down with catches on several bad passes and appears to have the footwork necessary to be impactful at the Power Four level.

Frey plays 8-man football at Lawrence-Nelson High School, which is located west of Lincoln in central Nebraska. It’s possible that his participation at a smaller level has led to his quiet recruitment.

Unranked OL earns OU offer

Sean Sherman, an interior offensive lineman from McKinney, TX, announced that he received an offer from the Sooners after competing in the morning session.

Sherman is an unranked prospect from the Class of 2028, per both Rivals and 247Sports. He is listed at 6-4 and 330 pounds.

Though he doesn’t have any stars next to his name, Sherman has earned several major offers in addition to Oklahoma. Some of the others that have offered him include Tennessee, Kansas, Arkansas, Arizona State, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Sherman’s appearance at Tuesday’s camp marked his second clinic in a week’s time, as he attended Tennessee’s camp and received an offer from the Volunteers while in Knoxville.