Colorado Adds Former Oklahoma Cornerback

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will have a former Sooner to work with in his secondary in 2025.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers
Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Makari Vickers is headed back to the Big 12. 

The former Oklahoma cornerback committed to Colorado, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday afternoon. 

The redshirt freshman officially entered the transfer portal last week, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining to learn under Deion Sanders

Vickers played in eighth games in 2023 as a true freshman, where he was made eight tackles and was credited with one pass breakup.

This past year, he battled an injury through fall camp but was able to rebound and play four games. 

Vickers finished the season with just one tackle. 

Follow Along: Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defensive back was rated a 4-star recruit by On3, 247Sports and Rivals out of high school and he was ranked in the top 125 of all high school prospects by all three services. 

Vickers is the third Sooner to land back in the Big 12 since the winter transfer window opened last Monday. 

Defensive back Jayden Rowe committed to Kansas State last week, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys landed former OU running back Kalib Hicks

Vickers is one of seven Sooners from the defensive side of the ball who has entered the portal, joining Rowe, defensive backs Kani Walker and Erik McCarty, linebackers Dasan McCullough and Phil Picciotti and defensive lineman Ashton Sanders.

The winter transfer portal window is open from Dec. 9-28.

Players do not have to know their destination by Dec. 28, they just have to be in the portal when the window closes to retain immediate eligibility. The spring portal window runs from April 16-25, 2025.

