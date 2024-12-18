Colorado Adds Former Oklahoma Cornerback
Makari Vickers is headed back to the Big 12.
The former Oklahoma cornerback committed to Colorado, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday afternoon.
The redshirt freshman officially entered the transfer portal last week, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining to learn under Deion Sanders.
Vickers played in eighth games in 2023 as a true freshman, where he was made eight tackles and was credited with one pass breakup.
This past year, he battled an injury through fall camp but was able to rebound and play four games.
Vickers finished the season with just one tackle.
The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defensive back was rated a 4-star recruit by On3, 247Sports and Rivals out of high school and he was ranked in the top 125 of all high school prospects by all three services.
Vickers is the third Sooner to land back in the Big 12 since the winter transfer window opened last Monday.
Defensive back Jayden Rowe committed to Kansas State last week, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys landed former OU running back Kalib Hicks.
Vickers is one of seven Sooners from the defensive side of the ball who has entered the portal, joining Rowe, defensive backs Kani Walker and Erik McCarty, linebackers Dasan McCullough and Phil Picciotti and defensive lineman Ashton Sanders.
The winter transfer portal window is open from Dec. 9-28.
Players do not have to know their destination by Dec. 28, they just have to be in the portal when the window closes to retain immediate eligibility. The spring portal window runs from April 16-25, 2025.