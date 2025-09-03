Column: Why Oklahoma-Michigan Has Always Been Worth Waiting For

“It took me probably 10-12 years to finally convince [Michigan] to play us.”@soonerad Joe Castiglione spoke about the Week 2 matchup for @OU_Football & the program’s philosophy for scheduling!

#BoomerSooner | @RoyPhilpott | @ChrisDoering | #SECThisMorning pic.twitter.com/DfwcsWRIe4