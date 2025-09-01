How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Michigan
Oklahoma and Michigan both took care of business in Week 1, setting up a clash of college football titans in Norman on Saturday night.
The two blue bloods have met just once, in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1976. The Sooners won 14-6, capturing the 1975 National Championship in the process, and the two programs' paths haven't crossed since.
No. 18-ranked Oklahoma opened the season with a 35-3 win over Illinois State on Saturday night. Transfer quarterback John Mateer made history as his 392 passing yards topped Baker Mayfield's program record (387) for a quarterback in their OU debut. He threw for three touchdowns and added another on the ground.
The No. 14 Wolverines also broke in a new quarterback in Week 1.
Michigan named 5-star freshman Bryce Underwood its starter, and the first-year QB led the Wolverines to a 34-17 win over New Mexico.
Underwood completed 21-of-31 passes for 251 yards and one score, but the Wolverines leaned heavily on their ground game. Michigan rushed for 201 yards, including 159 yards and three scores on 16 carries by Alabama transfer Justice Haynes.
Though the Sooners and the Wolverines have only played once, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore knows exactly what to expect when he leads his team onto Owen Field.
Moore, a former offensive lineman, transferred from Butler Community College to Oklahoma in 2006, and he made 14 appearances for the Sooners from 2006-2007.
Saturday's contest is the centerpiece of the Week 2 slate in college football.
ESPN's "College GameDay" will be on hand in the South Oval, as the show makes its second trip to Norman in as many years. It will also be the first edition of "College GameDay" without legendary figure Lee Corso, who celebrated his retirement on Saturday with one final show from Columbus, where the Ohio State Buckeyes knocked off Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns.
Both the OU and Michigan defensive lines are projected to be among college football's best, giving the matchup between the Sooners and the Wolverines the feel of an old-school defensive battle.
How to Watch No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Sept. 6
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Channel: ABC
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: A high of 77 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning