Oklahoma’s Cale Gundy stepped down from his role as the team’s wide receivers coach Sunday after he read a racial slur from a player’s iPad during a team meeting.

Gundy explained the incident that led to his resignation in a statement he released on his personal Twitter account.

“I owe it to Sooner Nation to be transparent about what led to this decision,” Gundy wrote. “Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes. I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen. The words displayed had nothing to do with football.“

“One particular word that I should never—under any circumstance—have uttered was displayed on that screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified. I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions.”

Gundy then explained why he made the decision to resign from his role as the program’s wide receivers coach.

“The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so. In that circumstance, a man of character accepts accountability. I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologize. … I recognize this is a critical moment for Oklahoma football. This team—its coaches, players, administration, and fans—do not deserve to be distracted by off-the-field matters while working to continue the tradition of excellence that makes me so proud to be a Sooner. I won’t do the program I love the disservice of distracting from this mission. Effective immediately, I am stepping down.”

Gundy was the longest-tenured member of the Oklahoma staff, having served as an assistant coach since 1999.

