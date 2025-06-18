Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey per Report
Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is set to get another shot at making an NFL roster.
The Dallas Cowboys are signing Winfrey, per NBC Houston’s Aaron Wilson.
Last week, the Cowboys brought Winfrey in for a workout after a standout season in the UFL.
Playing for the Birmingham Stallions, Winfrey totaled 29 tackles, including nine tackle for loss and a sack, and he also logged for pass breakups and a forced fumble in 10 games. His standout play earned him a spot in the 2025 All-UFL Team.
Winfrey was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
He made 13 appearances for the Browns that season, finishing with 22 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.
Winfrey was waived the next offseason after an incident off the field where he was “listed as a suspect in an aggravated robbery incident” by local authorities, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.
The New York Jets signed Winfrey to the practice squad late in 2023, and he played in one contest, though he was not signed to a contract after the season.
The Stallions picked Winfrey up last October, and he had a successful season in the UFL.
Winfrey played two seasons at Oklahoma after transferring to Norman from Iowa Western Community College.
In 2020, he totaled 20 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
He built on those numbers in 2021, totaling 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games for the Sooners.
After the 2021 season, Winfrey was invited to participate in the Senior Bowl by Jim Nagy, who is now serves as Oklahoma’s General Manager for Football.
Winfrey made the most of his Senior Bowl experience, and he was named Senior Bowl MVP after finishing the game will five tackles, including three tackles for loss and two sacks.
He suited up alongside fellow OU products Brian Asamoah, Jeremiah Hall, Marquise Hayes and Isaiah Thomas in Mobile, AL.