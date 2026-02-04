Oklahoma's Elijah Thomas' Spring Performance Could Finally Lead to a Role on Offense

Sooners on SI will spotlight ten players who need a big spring to solidify their place on the depth chart, improve and/or help Oklahoma build off its 2025 College Football Playoff momentum in our Spring Forward series. Each day, we’ll break down one player’s background, progress, and what’s on the line as Brent Venables’ team takes shape during spring football.

When Ben Arbuckle was the offensive coordinator at Washington State, his wide receiver rotations were fewer and more constants. The same three or four players played the brunt of the snaps for the Cougars in 2023 and 2024.

That philosophy came to Norman along with Arbuckle during his first year as play caller. Receivers Deion Burks, Isaiah Sategna, Keontez Lewis, Javonnie Gibson and Jer'Michael Carter saw the field the vast majority of the time, depending on health — they also caught 172 of the 177 total passes caught by receivers in 2025.

Those five players were all transfers; only Burks had been at Oklahoma more than a season after transferring from Purdue in 2024. Other than Burks' first season in Norman, when injuries forced a few true freshman pass catchers into heavy action, the Sooners have struggled to put a wide receiver onto the field that they recruited out of high school.

Elijah Thomas has the best chance to buck that trend in 2026, but it must begin this spring.

Oklahoma wide receiver Elijah Thomas | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Thomas is no stranger to the field. His hustle and speed made him a fan-favorite on special teams. But, for whatever reason, he was rarely asked to rotate onto the field and run routes for John Mateer.

What remains unclear is if this was a result of Arbuckle's desire to stick with a few guys all season, or if Thomas experienced the same trouble that plagues many a freshman's season.

"I think Elijah’s found a good little niche right there on special teams where he can have a huge impact while still developing as a receiver within the system," Arbuckle said on Nov. 25. "Again, it’s a developmental game and he understands that and he attacks it every day, just being consistent out in practice, being engaged during practice and continuing to develop and get better.

As the Sooners attempt to build off a College Football Playoff appearance, much of the discourse surrounds Mateer's improvement. If he can make a leap, OU will have a real chance to threaten for greater success.

Mateer's improvement can be helped along by surrounding him with more talent. General manager Jim Nagy did so on paper by bringing in a handful of skill position players who will factor heavily into what the Sooners will do on offense. Thomas represents another opportunity to add to Mateer's arsenal.

At 6-0, 200 pounds, Thomas has the frame to thrive within Arbuckle's system. His motor and physical tenacity give the impression that he can make tough catches to move the chains. Thomas also possesses good speed to allow him to blow by slower defenders.

Oklahoma wide receiver Elijah Thomas | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

If Thomas is going to be able to be more than a niche player, it will be due to a strong spring performance where he shows a familiarity with the playbook and concept, while developing a chemistry with his quarterback.

With Burks and Lewis graduating and Gibson transferring, there is plenty of opportunity for Thomas to climb up the depth chart. Incoming transfers Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone were brought in to be immediate starters and impact players.

Even with their arrivals, Thomas still needs to show this spring that he figured out how to take his exciting play on special teams and transfer it to his primary position.