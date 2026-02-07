Peyton Bowen's Big Spring Ball Performance Could Lead to Postseason Hardware
In this story:
Sooners on SI will spotlight ten players who need a big spring to solidify their place on the depth chart, improve and/or help Oklahoma build off its 2025 College Football Playoff momentum. Each day, we’ll break down one player’s background, progress, and what’s on the line as Brent Venables’ team takes shape during spring football.
The light bulb appeared to come on for Peyton Bowen last season in one of the more hostile environments the Sooner football program has ever played in.
The third-year safety read the eyes of Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, who was looking to help his Volunteer offense regain the lead in the first half. Life a center fielder, Bowen correctly sensed a deep slant towards the end zone was on its way before intercepting the ball and returning it near midfield.
Bowen, who has shown flashes for making the big plays customary of 5-star recruits since he arrived as a freshman in 2023, rose his level of play in 2025. Oklahoma's November run to the playoff was saturated with impactful plays from Bowen.
Now, Bowen stands to finish off his Sooner career not just as a multi-year starter, but as a player who could factor into some all-conference lists or some postseason awards. With a strong spring, these lofty goals could become a reality.
With 47 combined tackles and two interceptions, Bowen annouced himself as a sort of do-it-all force at safety.
Following an inconsistent but exciting freshman season and a sophomore year campaign hampered by injuries, Bowen's junior year truly showed what Oklahoma fans envisioned when he signed with the Sooners out of high school.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- How Oklahoma Transfer RB Lloyd Avant Brings Versatility to Sooners' Offense
- Courtland Guillory's First Season a Success, But a Good Spring Could Launch Him Higher
- Oklahoma Optimistic for the Future as SEC Announces Most Recent Revenue Distribution
For Bowen, the first box to check this spring will be health and availability. In 2024, Bowen began the first two games as a starter before a collection of injuries like turf toe and sprained ankles denied him consistent starting and playing time.
2025 saw a fully healthy and capable Bowen as one of the Sooners' last line of defense in the secondary. He started all 13 games and routinely graded out in the high-70s according to Pro Football Focus.
The next box to check in spring will be that light bulb becoming brighter — being able to harness his special athleticism into playmaking on the field.
“The game has slowed down tremendously for Peyton,” Venables said last September. “And he’s more and more comfortable from a leadership and a communication standpoint, and he’s able to see things just from a different lens just by going on year three.”
Bowen has the ability to be among some of the SEC's best safeties. Georgia's KJ Bolden already found his name on an early preseason All-American list and he has fairly similar numbers to Bowen.
Can Bowen win the Jim Thorpe Award? Will he find his name among the many all-conference lists? Based on his athleticism and what he began to show on the field last November, absolutely. These spring practices can go a long way in making those goals a reality.
Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.