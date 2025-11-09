Depth Turned Oklahoma’s Defense Into a Dominant Force
NORMAN — Gone are the days of an exhausted Danny Stutsman playing every defensive snap for a Brent Venables defense.
Four years in and it appears that Venables has the defensive depth necessary to perform at the level he demands. Oklahoma’s success shows up in the numbers — the Sooners rank third nationally in ESPN’s SP+ defensive ratings, trailing only Ohio State and Oregon. They also sit seventh in scoring defense, eighth against the run, ninth in total defense, and 12th in third-down defense among FBS teams.
Being able to play a player the level of a Kip Lewis for 73 of 92 snaps against Ole Miss and then 66 of 84 against Tennessee has helped individual stars grow while strengthening the collective into one of the nation’s most dominant defensive units.
Go down the list. Sooner defenders are coming in waves and not missing a beat.
Venables, always one to praise others before himself or the fact that building depth to this extent takes time, credits the players and staff.
"The players have done a good job at being prepared at a high level so that they can get in the game and expect to get in the game emotionally, physically, technically and go execute," Venables said during the Sooners Bye week. "I think the coaches have done a fantastic job of keeping guys on their toes when it comes to who’s going to earn the right to start this week and mixing it up and playing a lot of guys, particularly more on defense."
Perhaps there has been no greater sign of Venables' defensive depth at Oklahoma than the victory at Neyland Stadium, where R Mason Thomas was lost for the game in the first quarter following his 71-yard scoop-and-score.
Losing an All-American caliber edge rusher on the road in a hostile environment? That could spell disaster for countless teams.
Not Oklahoma.
Instead, sophomore Danny Okoye and junior reserve P.J. Adebawore stepped up and allowed Venables to remain as aggressive as if Thomas was still available. The pair combined for four tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. Each made winning plays to stop potential Volunteer scoring drives.
"Sometimes if you’re not the 'starter' all year, you get your opportunity during the game, you’re not quite as sharp and not as emotionally invested," Venables said. "We have a foundation of a lot of experience on defense."
"We have a lot of talented guys on the defensive side of the ball," Okoye said. "Especially on the d-line. I feel like we have depth everywhere we need it. Being able to look around and have a bunch of talented guys to learn from and gaining experience from practice and on gamedays, it's really a great thing to have."
Not to be forgotten in the defensive depth superlatives is the play of Owen Heinecke. With Kobie McKinzie being a late-scratch prior to the Sooners match with Tennessee, Heinecke slid in, received the defensive calls from the sideline, communicated them to his team and went out and dominated the field, particularly in the first half where he registered 12 tackles.
The 71 yard scoop-and-score courtesy of Heinecke's pressure and hit on Vol quarterback Joey Aguilar.
"Nate (Dreiling, OU's linebacker coach) has had a great job of having those guys ready to play," Venables said. "I think from a rotation standpoint and expectation standpoint that guys have been prepared and developing all season long because of the shared reps and it really paid big dividends."