DeZephen Walker Turns Heads as the Breakout Star in Oklahoma's Spring Game

NORMAN — The 31,000 on hand for Oklahoma's Spring Game came away with 31,000 opinions.

Many of those takeaways had one common bullet point: DeZephen Walker was the game's MVP — and he might be a huge factor come September.

Walker's eight rushes for 81 yards (team high) and a touchdown were one of the few individual offensive highlights of the Sooners' Red/White game. His 10 yards per rush showed everything you want to see in a running back — strength, quick feet, burst and acceleration.

"It was great," Walker said on Saturday. "First time in the Palace. We did a great job offensively and defensively. I had a good time."

He had more than a "good time." Brent Venables not only praised the freshman back's performance in the Spring Game, but his entire spring.

"Today was just a very small sample size," Venables said afterwards. "(The freshmen running backs) show up every day. They didn’t have bad days. That’s very abnormal for freshmen, and they weren’t getting normal freshman reps; they were getting first- and second- and third-team reps right out of the gate."

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Walker, no doubt, benefitted from the extended reps Venables referred to. With Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson missing most of spring ball, both Walker and Jonathan Hatton Jr. earned reps they otherwise may not have received.

Both Blaylock and Robinson have proven to be capable in the SEC, the question remains their health and durability. But as they recover, they've been invaluable resources to the freshmen backs — something Walker describes as "steady counseling."

"They teach us a lot, as far as blocking and running assignments, knowing who to read. I'm just thankful for them as well," Walker said.

It all serves Venables' wish to improve Oklahoma's running game. Thanks to Walker's contribution in the Spring Game, it appears that the head coach may get his wish once the season begins.

But there have been dozens of Spring Game heroes who never amounted to much once the leaves began to fall. Walker is far from a finished product — not to mention if Blaylock and Robinson are both healthy, they will get most of the carries along with Lloyd Avant. It’s something Walker understands will come with time.

"There's a lot of times you make a mental error, but it's really just the coaches trying to better you so you can better yourself," Walker said. "Just take the coaching."

Coaches know things fans do not. It may appear that a running back has everything you want, but they may fail at blitz pick-up assignments, or not run crisp routes. Whatever it may be, Walker is comfortable with his running back coach, who he connected with prior to either being in Norman.

"Ever since Deland (McCullough) was at Notre Dame, we had that type of connection," Walker said.

"When he went to the Raiders, we were still in touch here and there. Ever since we got here, we've just been working every day. He's been bettering me mentally and physically. I'm definitely thankful for McCullough. We're just gonna keep working until the summer."

As the Sooners wrap up spring practice this week, Oklahoma fans now have a new favorite player to day dream about. Walker's first performance on Owen Field was "a blessing" that he hopes can spring board him into an even better summer and fall camp.

"I'm just thankful for it. I know I've gotta use my opportunity because we have a pretty good running back room. It's just using my opportunity and applying it to the field," he said.