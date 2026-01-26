Who Will Emerge on Oklahoma's D-Line in 2026 and be This Season's Taylor Wein?

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s defensive line was unquestionably its strength in 2025.

The group helped the Sooners hold opponents to just 77.3 rushing yards per game and combined for 31.5 of their 45 sacks.

The rushing average was the lowest allowed by an OU defense since 1986, while the sack total was behind in program history only to the 2024 total of 50 sacks.

In the latest post-portal depth-chart projection, we take a look at the Sooners’ defensive line, which returns plenty of production in 2026, but loses several key players as well.

Taylor Wein was one of the biggest surprises of last season, after recording just two tackles and no sacks in 13 games over his first two seasons in Norman.

But Wein drew plenty of praise from Brent Venables before the season, then lived up to that praise, finishing with 39 tackles, a team-high seven sacks and 15 total tackles for loss.

Now without R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. at the position, Wein will take an even bigger role among the Sooners’ edge rushers.

Who will be the second starter opposite Wein, though, isn’t as clear.

The bet here is that it will be senior Adepoju Adebawore.

While Adebawore still has yet to live up to the five-star hype that accompanied him to Oklahoma, he did make significant strides last season.

He finished with 2.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss last season, finding a consistent role in the defensive end rotation.

Adebawore briefly flirted with transferring after the season, but quickly came out of the portal after reaching an agreement to stay with the Sooners.

Redshirt sophomore Danny Okoye and UTSA transfer Kenny Ozowalu will also have a chance to prove themselves worthy of a starting role.

After appearing in just two games with no stats in 2024, Okoye played in 11 games last season with two sacks and a pass break-up.

Ozowalu started 10 games for the Roadrunners in 2025, with 17 tackles, six for loss and three sacks as a redshirt freshman.

While he played on the edge in San Antonio, Ozowalu also has the frame and skillset to shift inside should it benefit OU.

Though they probably won’t compete for a starting spot, at least initially, redshirt sophomore Wyatt Gilmore and freshman Jake Kreul could work their way into playing time as well.

On the inside, the starters appear to be fairly clear, even though Damonic Williams and Gracen Halton have moved on.

Jayden Jackson started six games last season after starting 10 as a freshman in 2024, while David Stone started just two but was one of the best defensive linemen not only in the SEC but in the country.

He had 42 tackles, eight for loss, and was second on the team behind only Halton with six quarterback hurries.

Behind Jackson and Stone, Georgia State transfer Bishop Thomas figures to have a role amongst the group.

Thomas started his collegiate career at Florida State before transferring to Colorado and then to Georgia State.

Markus Strong would’ve likely been third or fourth on the interior rotation next season but Strong instead transferred to Clemson.

Redshirt freshman Trent Wilson could be ready for an expanded role after appearing in just three games last season, while redshirt sophomore Nigel Smith II could take a step forward as well.

Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone (0) celebrates after a play during the first half of an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected Defensive Line Depth Chart

Starters: Taylor Wein, RJr. (DE); Jayden Jackson, Jr. (DT); David Stone, Jr. (DT); Adepoju Adebawore, Sr.

Backups: Danny Okoye, RSo. (DE); Trent Wilson, RFr. (DT); Bishop Thomas, RSr. (DT); Kenny Ozowalu, RSo. (DE)

Others: Jake Kreul, Fr. (DE); Nigel Smith II, RSo. (DT); Wyatt Gilmore, RSo. (DE)