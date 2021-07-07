Breaking: Documents Show Arrest Warrant Request Levies Three Felony Counts Against Former OU RB Mikey Henderson

Official court documents identify Mikey Henderson as the third suspect in the alleged April 15 robbery involving Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan.

On Tuesday, SI Sooners reported that an arrest warrant request was submitted for Oklahoma running back Mikey Henderson.

Wednesday morning, SI Sooners obtained the official arrest warrant request sent to Cleveland County District Court, and the arrest warrant request outlines three counts to be charged to Henderson stemming from the incident on April 15 also involving former Sooners Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan.

Arrest Warrant Request

The first count is a felony conjoint robbery in concert with Bridges and McGowan, the second count is felony conspiracy in concert with Bridges and McGowan, and the third count is felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in concert with Bridges and McGowan.

Court documents indicate that Henderson was identified as the third party involved in the alleged robbery from April 15 by a witness. An eye-witness report in the court documents said Henderson entered the apartment in a hoodie and a face mask, and is accused of exiting the apartment with a backpack that “appeared to be full of items.”

Numerous items were reported to be stolen from the apartment, including “jewelry, marijuana, high dollar shoes, and cash,” the court documents state.

The backpack which was allegedly stolen was recovered by the police at the bottom of Lake Thunderbird on May 17.

The documents state that “a witness described hearing Bridges and McGowan talk about the robbery and indicated Mikey Henderson was the third suspect involved,” as well as a separate witness stating that they saw “a private post a short time after the robbery,” by Trejan Bridges which asked people to “pray for Seth, Mikey and (Bridges).”

Bridges and McGowan were previously dismissed from the Oklahoma program, and Tuesday evening OU head coach Lincoln Riley announced that Henderson has been dismissed from the program as well.