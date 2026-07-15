Is Eddy Pierre-Louis Taking a Step as a Leader at Oklahoma This Offseason?

NORMAN — The narrative on Eddy Pierre-Louis, fair or unfair, seemed to suggest that the physical talent was the last thing he needed to prove. Pierre-Louis had that in bunches.

It was everything between the ears — the mental and emotional aspects involved with playing football at a high level. They were things that are not always expected immediately, like when Pierre-Louis enrolled during the summer of 2024, but are non-negotiables when it comes to early playing time.

Pierre-Louis did not play early. In fact, he was redshirted during a season where Oklahoma's offensive line was struggling in the wake of injuries and blown evaluations from the transfer portal.

Fast forward two years and Pierre-Louis was hand-selected by Brent Venables to represent the program at the upcoming SEC Media Days event in Tampa Bay, FL. Those early flaws must have been transformed into strengths.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis blocks against Sean Hutton at practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Leadership, one of the many qualities that can best be developed between the ears, was something Pierre-Louis focused on during the Sooners' spring practices in April. While leadership was something that "comes naturally" for Pierre-Louis, there's no doubt that learning from Febechi Nwaiwu helped the young guard.

Once Pierre-Louis got a serious opportunity to hold down a starting spot on the line after the loss to Ole Miss last year, his physical skillset allowed him to hold his own.

As one of the three "freshmen" — Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje were true freshmen — on the line, Pierre-Louis was also able to harness the next phases of his game. During spring ball, his experience and comradery with his fellow linemen appear to have given his coaches the impression that the ball of energy that is Pierre-Louis is ready to lead.

"Back then when I came in the summer (of 2024), it was a little hard, but it also came with a lot of challenges as well," Pierre-Louis said in April. "But the guys that are around me, they helped to bring me to where I’m at right now."

Oklahoma offensive linemen Ryan Fodje, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Maikkula, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Michael Fasusi | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Recalling the players Venables has sent to Big 12 and SEC Media Days since being named head coach in 2022 brings back memories of experienced players whom the team answered to, but you had to start somewhere if you were a new coaching staff.

In 2022, it was Marvin Mims, Woodi Washington, Ethan Downs and newcomer Dillon Gabriel — quarterbacks have to be there by default, right? The following year was Gabriel again, along with Drake Stoops, Jonah Laulu and Danny Stutsman. Each player had been in the Venables system for a year.

For the first season in the SEC, it was Billy Bowman Jr., Stutsman and Jackson Arnold — the quarterback rule applied again. In 2025, John Mateer, Robert Spears-Jennings and R Mason Thomas represented Oklahoma.

The more in-grained players have become within Venables' program, the more obvious it has been to safely assume that those he chooses to attend media days are not just the leaders he picked, but leaders that the team follow.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Now, Pierre-Louis is next in line.

"I’m just relaying that to the younger guys as well, helping them out," he said. "Even if they’re early enrollees, just helping them out and bringing them to where they want to be at as well."