Oklahoma Announces Its SEC Media Day Representatives

Oklahoma announced its representatives for SEC Media Day on Tuesday.

OU head coach Brent Venables will be joined by quarterback John Mateer, defensive end Taylor Wein and offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis when the Sooners take on Tampa on July 20.

On the mic in Tampa 🎙️



📍 @SEC Media Day

🗓️ July 20 pic.twitter.com/VIFynVtnPi — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 14, 2026

Mateer represented Oklahoma last year in the traveling party that went to Atlanta for SEC Media Days, but both Wein and Pierre-Louis will be making their first appearances at conference media days.

Wein emerged last year as a star along the defensive line.

He finished his redshirt sophomore season with 39 total tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He also had an interception and forced one fumble.

Wein’s emergence was especially important in November when defensive end R Mason Thomas sustained an injury during his fumble return for a touchdown against Tennessee.

Now, Wein is the established star in Miguel Chavis’ defensive ends room while the Sooners look for Danny Okoye or Adepoju Adebawore to emerge on the other side of the line.

Mateer’s inclusion is a given as he is the vocal leader of the offense and one of the most important pieces on the entire team.

Mateer completed 62.2% of his passes last year, throwing for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns while also tossing 11 interceptions. Mateer injured his thumb against Auburn in the fourth game of the season, and though he only missed one contest, his play was impacted for the rest of the year.

He also added 431 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 149 attempts last year.

Pierre-Louis, a Tampa native, was the biggest surprise of OU’s SEC Media Day representatives.

He made six starts at left guard as a redshirt freshman last year, including starting each of the Sooners’ final five games of the year after starting the season opener against Illinois State.

Pierre-Louis was hailed for bringing an added level of physicality to the offensive line late last year, and the Sooners hope he will carry that into the 2026 season.

Oklahoma will participate on the first day of SEC Media Days, which will run from July 20-23 in Tampa.

The Sooners are hoping to build on the momentum they seized last year.

OU went 10-2 in the regular season, picking up major road victories against Tennessee and Alabama, to return to the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners dropped the rematch with the Crimson Tide in the CFP, but Venables hopes to take the program even farther in 2026.

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