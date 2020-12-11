Commitment Watch: Emeka Egbuka to make his decision tonight at 7 p.m.

National signing day won't come until next week, but tonight, the Sooners may score a massive victory on the recruiting trail before turning their attention to next Wednesday's fireworks.

Emeka Egbuka, the No. 1 overall wide receiver prospect in the class of 2021, will announce his decision at 7 p.m. CT. The native of Steilacoom, Wash. is set to choose between Ohio State, Oklahoma, and his hometown Washington Huskies.

There's growing optimism that the Sooners could land Egbuka, especially after his visit to Norman last weekend. Oklahoma quarterback commit Caleb Williams, SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect, spoke very highly of his camaraderie with Egbuka in his weekly blog via SI All-American.

"You don't always find somebody and connect as if you feel you've known him forever," Williams remarked. "I feel like I've known him forever and I feel like I've been throwing with him forever, too. It was awesome. I was super happy he got down here, we got some work in and he could finally see OU."

It's expected that Egbuka will commit to either the Sooners or the Buckeyes, as Washington's presence in his final three appears to be nothing more than a token nod to his roots. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout will step into an extremely favorable situation at either school, as Ohio State and Oklahoma each boast top-10 recruiting classes in 2021. The big fish among the Sooners' pledges is Williams, the reigning Elite11 MVP. However, the Buckeyes also boast a highly touted quarterback commit in Philadelphia product Kyle McCord.

Should the Sooners land both Egbuka and Camar Wheaton in addition to Williams, they'd own three of the top 10 players in SI All-American's 2021 rankings. Wheaton will choose between Oklahoma and Alabama on Dec. 23.

