ESPN’s Rece Davis Says Oklahoma QB John Mateer ‘Up to Challenge’ of Michigan Game
NORMAN — The quarterbacks in Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Michigan have both played only one game for their respective teams.
Sooners quarterback John Mateer, who transferred from Washington State after the 2024 season, made his OU debut last week, leading them to a 35-3 win over Illinois State. Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood, a true freshman and the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, led Michigan to a 34-17 win against New Mexico in his collegiate debut.
ESPN College Gameday host Rece Davis weighed in on both quarterbacks ahead of Saturday’s matchup.
Here’s what he had to say:
John Mateer
Mateer set the record for most passing yards in an Oklahoma debut against the Redbirds, finishing with 392 yards and four total touchdowns.
His second game as a Sooner, though, will be far more challenging.
Michigan’s defense is loaded with future NFL talent and allowed only 286.2 total yards per game in 2024.
“I think the speed of the game’s about to ratchet up on John a little bit,” Davis said.
Mateer spent three years at Washington State, starting all 12 regular-season games for the Cougars in 2024. He finished last season with 3,139 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Even though Mateer battled teams like Boise State and Texas Tech last year, Davis believes Saturday will be the toughest test of his career yet.
“It’s going to be different,” Davis said. “Bigger, faster and stronger (defenders)... tighter windows, quicker decisions. That’s something that happens when you step up a level in competition.”
Even so, Davis expects Mateer to perform well under the pressure that comes with a primetime Big Ten vs. SEC battle.
“He’s got a lot of umph to him, I think he’ll be fine,” Davis said. “This is a huge stage against a big-time defensive team. I think he’s really good and I think he’s up to the challenge.”
Bryce Underwood
Against New Mexico, Underwood completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts and finished the game with 251 passing yards and a touchdown.
Just like this will be a monumental test for Mateer, it will be challenging for Underwood, per Davis.
“Freshman quarterbacks and inexperienced quarterbacks often have great difficulty when encountering Brent Venables… all of the different looks, the different pressures and the edge with which they play,” Davis said.
But just like Davis expects Mateer to play well, he expects Underwood to overcome any freshman nerves that follow him from Ann Arbor.
“I watched him play last week… I know I’m old, the first thing I thought was John Elway,” Davis said. “He threw one on an end-cut early in the game that was like ‘Wham, holy cow.’ He’s got the goods. But he doesn’t have the experience — this will be a test for him.”
Davis said Michigan’s best path at winning comes if the Wolverines are able to find a rhythm on the ground.
Running back Justice Haynes, an Alabama transfer, ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns against the Lobos last week and averaged 9.9 yards per carry.
If Haynes can be similarly productive in front of the nearly 90,000 fans at Owen Field on Saturday, Davis believes it would take significant pressure off of Underwood.
“No one could have picked a better spot (for Haynes),” Davis said. “He is a Michigan back, through and through. He just looks like what Michigan’s had the last several years at running back. I think a big thing will be whether Michigan can run the ball and take a little pressure off of (Underwood).”