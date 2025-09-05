All Sooners

Oklahoma Announces Field Sponsor for Owen Field

The Sooners announced the first on-field sponsorship for Owen Field on Friday.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma celebrates after quarterback John Mateer rushes for a touchdown against Illinois State. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Owen Field will look slightly different when the Sooners run out of the tunnel to take on Michigan.

Oklahoma announced a field sponsorship on Friday. 

Riverwind Casino, in conjunction with Learfield and Sooner Sports Properties, will serve as the on-field sponsor for the 2025 Oklahoma football season. 

“Riverwind” will be painted on the field across each 25-yard line, opposite of the SEC logo.

On-field and on-court sponsorships are now permitted by the NCAA, serving to help institutions generate additional revenue streams as athletic departments can now share revenue with student-athletes. 

While this partnership is new for football, on-field and on-court sponsorships have featured in other areas of Sooners athletics. 

Nissan sponsored Oklahoma basketball last season, with logos featuring on the court at the Lloyd Noble Center for both Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk’s programs. 

Sonic stepped in to sponsor OU softball, and the logo was painted onto Love’s Field for Patty Gasso’s program last year. 

Skip Johnson’s baseball program saw Homeland join as the on-field sponsor at L. Dale Mitchell Park last season as well. 

Read More Oklahoma vs. Michigan

The eyes of the college football world will be on Norman on Saturday night. 

The No. 18-ranked Sooners host the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines in only the second-ever meeting between the two college football blue bloods. 

OU won the first meeting to close the 1975 season. The Sooners beat Michigan on New Year’s Day in 1976 to capture the program’s fifth national title. 

Kickoff between the Sooners and the Wolverines is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand for the contest as well. 

The pit opens at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, and the show will broadcast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It’s the second straight season that GameDay has rolled into Norman. ESPN’s marquee college football show was on hand for OU’s loss to Tennessee last year in the program’s first SEC contest. 

Former Oklahoma basketball star Trae Young will participate as the GameDay guest picker on Saturday. It will mark the second time that Young has served as the guest picker for GameDay. He previously joined the show ahead of the Bedlam matchup in 2020.

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

