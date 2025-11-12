All Sooners

Oklahoma Remains in Strong Position in This Week's College Football Playoff Rankings

The Sooners didn't expect to move much after an open date and not many upsets around them, but they'll have a chance this week to make a statement to the CFP selection committee.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma defensive back Jaydan Hardy
Oklahoma defensive back Jaydan Hardy / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

As expected, Oklahoma didn’t make much of a move in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

But the Sooners still have plenty of opportunity to make a lasting impression on the CFP selection committee.

An idle weekend last week and victories by just about everyone in front of them means OU moved up one spot to No. 11 in this week's rankings.

But no movement in week two of the CFP rankings is nothing to worry about. Not when there are still four rankings ahead of you and you’re preparing to go on the road to take on the No. 4 team in this week’s rankings.

OU (7-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) visits Alabama (7-1, 5-0) on Saturday afternoon with a reasonably clear shot at returning to the playoff bracket for the first time since 2019. The Crimson Tide are a 5 1/2-point favorite to win their nation-leading 18th consecutive home game.

They'll have to get revenge to do that, however. Alabama lost its inaugural SEC game in Norman last year when the underdog Sooners rose up and scored a 24-3 victory, setting off a nearly unprecedented storming of Owen Field by Sooner Nation hungry for a win at the end of a difficult 2024 season. That shocker also clinched a bowl berth for Oklahoma.

According to this week's rankings, OU is the "first team out" of the CFP picture after BYU's loss at Texas Tech dropped the Cougars to No. 12. Texas is the "last team in."

If the Sooners beat ‘Bama again and hold serve at home against Missouri and LSU, they’ll lock up a CFP spot with a 10-2 regular season record.

Read More Oklahoma-Alabama Coverage

QB John Mateer "Valued" Bye Week Heading to Alabama
Why Oklahoma Coaches are Confident in John Mateer
OU Run Game Better, But Needs Another Step to Knock Off Tide
Depth Turned OU's Defense into Dominant Force
How to Watch Oklahoma at Alabama

Even if OU loses to the Crimson Tide but wins their final two home games, their strength-of-schedule and a 9-3 record would make the Sooners a strong playoff contender, despite not much of a climb from last week.

Of the 12 teams ranked above OU in last week’s initial rankings, 10 of them won last weekend. Only No. 7 BYU lost (29-7 at No. 8 Texas Tech). Like Oklahoma, No. 11 Texas and No. 13 Utah also had an open date last week, and No. 14 Virginia and No. 15 Louisville both lost.

Three teams that could give Oklahoma a boost in the CFP selection committee have been on the fringe of the rankings.

Tennessee, which OU beat 33-27 two weeks ago, was No. 25 in last week’s rankings and moved up two spots to No. 23 this week.

Missouri, who visits Norman next week, was at No. 22 in last week’s rankings but then lost 38-17 at  home to No. 3 Texas A&M and fell out of this week's rankings.

OU’s only quality non-conference win was 24-13 at home over Michigan, and the Wolverines, No. 21 last week, remained in the rankings this week and climbed three spots to No. 18 despite an open date last weekend.

It also works in Oklahoma’s favor that their only two losses so far are to teams ranked No. 7 (Ole Miss) and No. 10 (Texas). The Longhorns still have tough games coming up against No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Texas A&M.

The College Football Playoff expanded last year from four teams to 12. 

Small changes this year mean the CFP field will consist of the five highest-rated conference champions and seven at-large bids. 

The top four teams in the final CFP rankings receive a bye in the first round, while the teams ranked from 5-8 will host first-round playoff contests at their home stadiums. 

feed

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football