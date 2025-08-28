Fierce Competition Sharpened Oklahoma LBs Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho This Fall
NORMAN — Every coach wants strong competition within their team.
Brent Venables is no different, and his No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners needed guys to develop further at linebacker after losing star Danny Stutsman to the NFL Draft.
Kobie McKinzie served as Stutsman’s understudy last year. He totaled a career-high 30 tackles, including three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
He was put into a competition this offseason, however, when the Sooners moved Sammy Omosigho from outside linebacker to battle with McKinzie.
Omosigho finished the 2024 season with 39 total tackles, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and he’s helped bring the best out of McKinzie.
“Both of them have improved,” Venables said on Tuesday. “… Sammy and Kobie, they’ve had this great maturity of the competition and they pull for each other. I love that.
“It’s not a thing I take for granted. It doesn’t happen like that, it gets funky, and it ain’t fun. And I think it prevents you from ultimately being who you want to be as a team and certainly as leaders and certainly in that group.”
McKinzie has displayed leadership characteristics since he arrived in Norman, but he had to build up his confidence, Venables said.
Omosigho’s challenge over the offseason was a bit different, as he learned a new position.
“Sometimes it happens overnight, and many times it doesn’t ever happen,” Venables said. “Finding the ball and you know, block recognition, play diagnosis, the instincts behind the balls, is always a little bit different than playing on the edge and just keeping your outside arm free.”
Still, Venables entered the summer hoping for a leap by his linebackers.
Strong play from Oklahoma State transfer Kendel Daniels, who can slide inside as well as play at outside linebacker, eased Venables’ mind with steady progress during fall camp.
“They’ve had great competition, great humility,” Venables said. “Everybody’s gotten better through it all, and both of them have shown that they’re capable of playing winning football. Helping us win, and they got great respect in their teammates too as leaders.”