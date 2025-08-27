Oklahoma TE Jaren Kanak 'Earned' Starting Role, Per OC Ben Arbuckle
NORMAN — After only a handful of months on Oklahoma’s offense, Jaren Kanak will be a starter in Week 1.
Kanak, a former linebacker, made the move to tight end after the 2024 season. He battled against three transfer tight ends and two returners for first-team reps during the offseason.
And on the Sooners’ depth chart for their 2025 season opener against Illinois State — released on Monday — Kanak was listed as the starting tight end.
“Jaren went out there, and he earned it,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said.
Listed at 6-2 and 233 pounds, Kanak was a reliable player on OU’s defense over the last three seasons. He has appeared in all 39 of the Sooners’ games since he arrived in Norman in 2022.
Kanak’s best season came in 2023, when the linebacker finished the season with 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble. Last year, Kanak played in all 13 games again but primarily played a reserve role.
With linebackers Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho all returning for 2025, Kanak decided that he could help his team more on the other side of the ball.
Switching positions isn’t easy, and Kanak knew that. So the tight end spent extra time in the film room to learn his new position.
“From January, he’s been in the building, coaches say more than me,” quarterback John Mateer said. “I’ll be honest, I hate that. But it’s true. He was in here watching film, watching tape. Rolling out, doing everything he could, and he’s getting out what he put in.”
Offensive lineman Troy Everett, a senior, is neighbors with Kanak.
Everett said he has rarely seen Kanak next door since January because of the tight end’s regular attendance at OU’s facilities..
“Every single day he just lived (in the film room), every single day,” Everett said. “So, the way he got it, and for him to come in and earn what he’s gotten, he deserves it, and I’m so excited for him.”
Kanak is one of seven tight ends who competed for the starting role during fall camp.
The Sooners grabbed three tight ends — Carson Kent (Kennesaw State), Will Huggins (Pittsburg State) and John Locke Jr. (Louisiana Tech) — from the transfer portal after the 2024 season. They also signed tight end Trynae Washington as part of their 2025 recruiting class. And two tight ends from last year’s squad, Kaden Helms and Kade McIntyre, return this season.
Arbuckle praised all seven tight ends who competed for the starting job.
But between Kanak’s work ethic and leadership, he was the easy pick to be the Sooners’ Week 1 first-string tight end.
“It’s not to say those guys haven’t done an unbelievable job; they’re going to play too. But Jaren earned the right to run out there first,” Arbuckle said. “The best thing that Jaren did in practice… when the ball came his way, he made the play. He was consistently making the play. (He’s) somebody who understands where he needs to be in certain concepts, how to run the route and (how to) body position himself to get open.”