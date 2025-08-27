Five Oklahoma Opponents Will Make History in 2025
Oklahoma fans will witness history at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this year.
Five of the seven opponents making their way to Norman will be playing for the first time on OU’s campus, with only Kent State and Missouri having made prior trips to take on Oklahoma.
Part of the appeal of moving to the Southeastern Conference was to bring Sooners fans new matchups and new experiences, and Oklahoma will deliver on that promise in 2025.
Illinois State
Saturday’s 5 p.m. matchup between OU and Illinois State will be the first-ever meeting for the Sooners and the Redbirds.
It will mark just the 16th meeting ever between Oklahoma and a program from the FCS.
The Sooners are 8-0 in such contests since Bob Stoops was hired in 1999, and last year’s 59-14 victory over Maine was the only FCS matchup of the Brent Venables era.
Michigan
Week 2’s massive matchup with Michigan is only the second meeting ever between the Wolverines and the Sooners, and the first on either team’s campus.
OU won the previous meeting 14-6 in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1976.
A 10-yard touchdown run by Steve Davis put the Sooners up 14-0 on the first play of the fourth quarter, and OU closed out the win to seal the 1975 national title after Ohio State lost in the Rose Bowl.
Lee Roy Selmon finished with 10 tackles and Dewey Selmon added 13 tackles to help seal the victory.
Now, former Sooner Sherrone Moore will lead the Wolverines out of the tunnel in the southwest corner onto Owen Field.
Auburn
Oklahoma is 3-0 all-time against Auburn, with two previous victories against the Tigers coming in the Sugar Bowl before last year’s dramatic pick six by Kip Lewis sealed OU’s first SEC victory.
The Sooners won the 2024 meeting 27-21, which was closer than Baker Mayfield’s 35-19 romp over the Tigers to end the 2016 season in New Orleans.
OU’s first victory over Auburn came on Jan. 1, 1972, when Oklahoma downed the Tigers 40-22.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Why Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Coaches Better on the Sideline Than in the Press Box
- Oklahoma Lands Defensive Lineman From Virginia
- How Febechi Nwaiwu Established Himself as One of Oklahoma's Best Offensive Linemen
Ole Miss
The Sooners have a chance to notch their first win over Mississippi in 2025.
Stoops lost his first bowl trip with OU, a 27-25 defeat to the Rebels in the Independence Bowl. Running back Deuce McAllister scored twice, once on a 25-yard catch and once on an 80-yard run, to help Ole Miss win the game.
Oklahoma staged a second half comeback, taking a 25-24 lead on Quentin Griffin’s 17-yard touchdown grab from Josh Heupel with 2:17 left, but Les Binkley nailed a 39-yard field goal as time expired for the victory.
Lane Kiffin led the Rebels to a 26-14 win last year in the first on-campus matchup between OU and Mississippi.
LSU
LSU took a 3-1 lead in the all-time series with last year’s 37-17 win over the Sooners in the regular season finale.
Oklahoma won the first meeting between the two programs on Jan. 2, 1950, in the Sugar Bowl, but the Tigers exacted revenge with a 21-14 win in the BCS National Championship on Jan. 4, 2004.
Joe Burrow and LSU’s talented 2019 offense then blew out the Sooners 63-28 in the 2019 College Football Playoff to give the Tigers their second win over the Sooners.
Last year’s contest was the first matchup between OU and LSU on either campus.