How Febechi Nwaiwu Established Himself as One of Oklahoma's Best Offensive Linemen
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Week 1 depth chart didn’t provide much clarity along the offensive line, save for one position.
Febechi Nwaiwu has locked down the starting spot at right guard for the Sooners, as he held off pushes from underclassmen Heath Ozaeta, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje.
“Febechi’s playing as good as he’s played since he’s been here,” OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said midway through fall camp.
And there was no falloff from the former North Texas transfer in the lead-up to opening weekend.
“He’s changed his body… He's a much more confident player,” Sooners head coach Brent Venables said on Tuesday. “… He's a lot more aggressive. Much less timid. Much more sure of himself. And he stepped into a leadership role as well, through again, just being one of the hardest workers.”
Nwaiwu was thrown into the fire in his first season in Norman.
He was the lone healthy piece of a banged-up offensive line. Nwaiwu started all 13 games for the Sooners, a feat no other offensive linemen managed, and he played 865 total snaps on offense per Pro Football Focus.
He allowed two sacks and seven hurries per PFF, but he had to deal with a rotating door of teammates alongside him all season.
Nwaiwu dropped to 326 pounds on OU’s official roster, down from the 339 pounds he was listed at last year, and his teammates have noticed him moving a lot better throughout the offseason.
“He wanted to be great last year, but it's night and day,” center Troy Everett said on Monday night. “He’s dedicated, the way he watches what he eats… He's lean. He looks good. He's moving great. I mean, the way he studies, the way he attacks it, it's just a completely different person.”
Defensive tackle Gracen Halton said he noticed Nwaiwu change his approach as soon as the 2024 season ended.
“He's got something to prove,” Halton said. “There's a lot of people down on him. His mindset has changed. He's aggressive. Knowing just the different techniques, knowing where the defensive line's going to be when they pass rush… Febechi's got a great mindset now and just going to attack.”
With so many other spots along the offensive line still to be decided, the Sooners will need Nwaiwu’s leadership — especially on the field.
No. 14 Michigan will roll onto Owen Field in Week 2, and Nwaiwu will need to play a key role in ensuring everyone is on the same page up front to protect quarterback John Mateer and give him time to work against a talented Wolverine front seven.
“Febechi’s had an amazing camp. He's gotten much better over the season,” Everett said. “… He's an amazing player. So I'm going to be excited to watch him this year.”