Oklahoma Lands Defensive Lineman From Virginia
Oklahoma added another defensive recruit as the program prepares to kick off the 2025 season.
Defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson announced his verbal commitment to the Sooners, Rivals recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett said on Tuesday.
The Hopewell, VA, defensive lineman is 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, and he is rated a 3-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
He picked the Sooners over Virginia Tech, Penn State and others, and Richardson visited Norman officially on June 6.
Building for 2026
Richardson marks Oklahoma’s 18th commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.
He joins defensive linemen Jake Kreul, Matthew Nelson, James Carrington and Daniel Norman.
Richardson is the 10th defensive commitment in the 2026 class, and he’s the second since the Sooners landed Kruel on Aug. 12.
With Richardson in the class, the Sooners jumped from the 24th-ranked class in the 247Sports Team Rankings to the No. 22 class.
The Sooners also hold verbal commitments from 4-star quarterback Bowe Bentley, 4-star wide receiver Daniel Odom, 3-star offensive linemen Deacon Schmitt and Noah Best, 3-star running back DeZephen Walker, tight ends Tyler Ruxer and Ryder Mix and kicker Trace Rudd.
Richardson is the third recruit to pick the Sooners this month after OU
Productive Preps Career
Thus far, Richardson has stuffed the stat sheet for Hopewell High School.
He plays both offensive line and defensive line, though he’s projected to slide into Todd Bates’ defensive tackles room in Norman.
Last year, he recorded 52 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup in 10 games. He earned Second Team All-Region honors.
In 2023, he totaled 24 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks as a sophomore.
But First, All Focus on 2025
The Sooners will open their pivotal 2025 campaign this weekend.
Illinois State is making its first-ever trip to Norman to take on the No. 18-ranked Sooners.
Once the Redbirds are in the rearview, Oklahoma will host No. 14 Michigan in one of the season’s most anticipated non-conference matchups.
Kickoff this weekend between OU and Illinois State is set for 5 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.