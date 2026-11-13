Five Players Oklahoma Must Neutralize Against Ole Miss

NORMAN — One year after Ole Miss made a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Rebels have been more inconsistent in 2026.

Through nine games, Ole Miss is 6-3 and ranked No. 19 in the CFP rankings. The Rebels must win each of their last three games to have an outside shot at competing in this year’s playoff.

Still, the Rebels are not to be underestimated. Ole Miss’ offense, led by dual-threat quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, ranks in the top five of the SEC in total offense, scoring offense and passing offense.

Here are five players that the Sooners must limit to have a chance at winning on Saturday:

QB Trinidad Chambliss

This one is obvious.

Chambliss has thrown for 2,359 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions so far in 2026. He has also rushed for 187 yards and seven touchdowns.

Chambliss is undeniably one of the nation’s best quarterbacks — but he has, at times, struggled to hold onto the ball.

He has thrown five interceptions in the Rebels’ last three games. Chambliss had a particularly rough showing in Ole Miss’ 42-7 loss to Georgia last week, completing only 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 170 yards and an interception.

Oklahoma’s defense is good enough to compete with the best of the best. And if the Sooners can consistently apply pressure on Chambliss, they’ll have a decent shot at beating the Rebels.

RB Shekai Mills-Knight

True freshman running back Shekai Mills-Knight has emerged recently for the Rebels.

Mills-Knight has earned carries in only three games this year, but he is already up to 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns. In the lopsided loss to Georgia, Mills-Knight was a bright spot, as he finished the game with 52 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, averaging four yards per rush.

With star tailback Kewan Lacy out for the season, the Rebels need someone to step up, and Mills-Knight has looked like their best candidate to do so. OU will need to finish tackles against the 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back.

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WR Deuce Alexander

Ole Miss’ top two receivers from 2025 — De’Zhaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace III — both entered the NFL after last season. Deuce Alexander has been Chambliss’ most reliable target with those two out of the picture.

Alexander leads Ole Miss with 669 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He surpassed 100 receiving yards in the Rebels’ games against Florida and Louisville.

OU’s secondary was outstanding last week against Florida, and Sooners defensive backs Courtland Guillory, Peyton Bowen and Eli Bowen will need to be similarly strong against Alexander, Chambliss and the Rebels’ high-flying passing game.

WR Horatio Fields

Wideout Horatio Fields is at his third school, but it seems like he has found a home at Ole Miss.

Fields trails only Alexander in receiving with 453 yards. He is also tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns. Fields has logged four of his touchdown receptions in the last four weeks, and he accounted for two scores in the Rebels’ back-and-forth loss to Texas.

Alexander will presumably get the most attention from Oklahoma’s secondary, but the Sooners will need to be similarly disciplined while trying to contain Fields.

TE Caleb Odom

Ole Miss tight end Caleb Odom is third among SEC tight ends with 383 receiving yards, trailing only OU’s Rocky Beers (518) and Kentucky’s Willie Rodriguez (405).

Odom was a member of last year’s Ole Miss squad that made the CFP, but he primarily backed up Dae’Quan Wright. Now, Odom is the Rebels’ most-used tight end, and he has made the most of his opportunities.

Oklahoma allowed the aforementioned Rodriguez to catch two touchdown passes in its 21-13 loss to the Wildcats on Oct. 17. The Sooners must do better against Odom, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 240 pounds.

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