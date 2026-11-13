Oklahoma Threads: What's the Name of the OU-Ole Miss Game?

It’s a rivalry game, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, somewhat. Well, according to the SEC’s new schedule structure which debuted this season.

Each team plays nine conference games — which has led to a conference of its members beating each other not only on the field but in the weekly availability reports. Within those nine games are protected rivalries like the Red River Rivalry or the Iron Bowl.

Historic opponents are also pitted against one another. Missouri’s long history with the Oklahoma Sooners made them a shoe-in for annual opponents, despite the lopsided nature of the series.

And then there’s Ole Miss, whose history with the Sooners includes a one-off bowl matchup in the final game played during the 20th century and two conference contests recently played in the 21st.

The SEC deemed the Sooners and Rebels to be a good pair to marry over the next handful of seasons. Why? Who’s to say.

But if it’s a rivalry game, in the modern parlance of the phrase, shouldn't it have a name?

The Battle of the Bible Belt? Each state ranks in the top seven (Mississippi is No. 1, Oklahoma is No. 7) among states with the largest percentage of Baptist churches per capita according to The Association of Religious Data Archives. The hypothetical trophy is already visible in your mind’s eye.

The Arkansas River Showdown? The Oklahoma fan who sailed to the Tennessee game in Knoxville in 2025 could also sail to Mississippi via the McClellan–Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The winning team would lift the golden paddle wheel to a crowd of confused, but enthused fans.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Ole-klahoma? …tough crowd.

David Cutcliffe speaks during Ole Miss' 1999 trip to the Independence Bowl to take on Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whatever it could be named — if ever — Oklahoma would do well to finally put a win on their side of the series.

Each game has gone the way of the Rebels. Ole Miss has enjoyed more recent success in the new era of name, image and likeness college football while Oklahoma continues to find their footing within it.

Last season, former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke about the silliness surrounding the Rebels and Sooners being joined at the hip despite the lack of any history or connective tissue (see potential rivalry names above).

At one point, Oklahoma and Nebraska had no history together. They began playing each other as conference opponents in 1921. The two programs played their 25th game against each other as conference foes as Bud Wilkinson arrived in Norman in 1946.

All this to say, this is the beginning of a series. The origin point. If OU and Ole Miss are to have a fun conference connection, now is when those seeds are planted.

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