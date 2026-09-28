For Oklahoma’s Defense, Belief in the Offense Is Becoming a Test

A decade ago, Baker Mayfield had to keep answering for a defense that couldn’t get off the field. Now Oklahoma’s defense keeps answering for an offense that seems allergic to staying on it.

To the casual observer, it may seem natural that a Sooner defender may grow tired of watching John Mateer make his football life more difficult.

Oklahoma's 41-13 loss to Georgia would be the most glaring example of that scenario, right? Eli Bowen doesn't think so. But even when the talented cornerback is defending his offense, Bowen gets existential — not what you want to hear after the fourth game of the season.

"I'd say no because even in life, things are out of your control and that's out of our control," Bowen said after the loss. "We just got to make make the most of what we can do and that's play defense and get the ball back. I think I think we do a good job of getting the ball back for them."

Bowen's right. The defense forced a three and out to start the game. Then the No. 2 team in the country did what most No. 2 teams in the country will do playing in front of a home crowd — score. The Bulldogs got the best of the Sooner defense twice to lead 14-0.

Over the next 15 minutes of game time from the second quarter into the beginning of the third, OU's defense was on the field for seven plays. In those seven plays, they forced a three and out, gave up a two-play touchdown drive that began at the Sooner 11-yard line and intercepted Gunner Stockton.

The game was lost between those seven defensive plays. Oklahoma drove 60 yards in nine plays before Mateer’s fumble became a Georgia scoop-and-score. The next two possessions ended in an interception and another fumble. OU then closed the half with a dud and opened the second half with an equally unispiring three-and-out.

Again, Bowen gets existential when he's asked how a team can go through one side of the ball shooting itself in the foot.

"I think it's a multitude of the game and also the media," Bowen said. "We all have phones. We're all going to see something online about something bad about us. I think it's a little bit of that.

"Just focus on what we can and you know remembering who we are, what we have done, what we can do and what we continue to show in practice and even in past games," he added.

Bowen's confidence is echoed among his teammates when asked about Mateer's struggles. All they can do is believe.

But it's never a great sign when players are defaulting to life perspective one-third of the way through a season.

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