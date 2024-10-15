Former Oklahoma DB Announces He Will Redshirt, Transfer Again
Key Lawrence’s latest stint in the Southeastern Conference was shorter than his first.
Lawrence, a talented defensive back from Nashville, announced Monday via social media that he intends to redshirt the remainder of the 2024 college football season so he can transfer one more time.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Lawrence began his college football career at Tennessee in 2020, then spent three successful seasons at Oklahoma, and this year played four games at Ole Miss, mostly on special teams, and contributed one tackle.
Lawrence was on the Rebels’ two-deep for the game at LSU last week, but did not play. As of Monday, Lawrence was no longer listed on the Ole Miss roster, and a school official confirmed to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger that Lawrence is no longer on the team.
Lawrence posted Monday night on Twitter/X, giving followers an update.
“Before y’all think the worse lol. I Red Shirted so I can play a complete year for my last opportunity of College ball,” he wrote.
Lawrence later reposted a post from Rivals’ NCAA Transfer Portal Twitter/X feed.
Lawrence was the No. 1 high school player in the state of Tennessee coming out of Ensworth High in Nashville. He played in 10 games as a true freshman for the Vols, then joined UT teammates Eric Gray and Wanya Morris as transfers to Oklahoma.
While Morris and Gray have begun their NFL careers, Lawrence next year will try to play his sixth college season.
He played in 36 games for the Sooner defense — two years under Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch and one under Brent Venables and Ted Roof — and contributed 149 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, 12 passes defensed, three interceptions and six fumbles forced.