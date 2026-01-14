Former Oklahoma DB Jaydan Hardy Finds Home at Big 12 School, per Report

Jaydan Hardy is reportedly headed to the Rocky Mountains.

Hardy, who appeared on 163 defensive snaps for the Sooners in 2025, committed to Colorado on Wednesday, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3.

Hardy enrolled at OU in 2024 and appeared in all 13 of the Sooners’ games as a true freshman. Most of his work that season came on special teams, as he played on only 58 defensive snaps and logged two tackles.

His role was notably larger in 2025.

Hardy finished the season with 11 total tackles, seven solo tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He played 88 snaps at the free safety spot.

The defensive back’s most notable performance came in OU’s 23-21 win over Alabama in the regular season, when he forced a fumble and notched two solo tackles. He appeared on 10 or more defensive snaps in each of the Sooners’ final eight regular-season games.

Hardy is set to join a Colorado program that struggled mightily in 2025.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out of Norman

What Does Oklahoma Still Need from the Transfer Portal?

How Does Oklahoma's Transfer Portal Haul Compare to the Rest of the SEC?

The Buffaloes, led by NFL legend Deion Sanders, went 3-9 and won only one conference game. Despite having Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and current NFL quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Colorado has gone 16-21 under Deion Sanders.

Hardy is one of five defensive backs from Oklahoma’s 2025 squad who entered the transfer portal after the season, along with Devon Jordan, Maliek Hawkins, Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby. Altogether, 24 Oklahoma players entered the portal after the season.

The Sooners, though, reinforced their secondary through the portal with the addition of former Oregon cornerback Dakoda Fields.

Notable players who are expected to return to OU’s secondary in 2025 include safeties Peyton Bowen and Michael Boganowski and cornerbacks Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory and cheetah (slot corner) Reggie Powers III.

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will open its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.