Former Oklahoma Defensive Back Finds New Home at Division II Program
NORMAN — Former Oklahoma defensive back Erik McCarty is headed to play at the Division II level.
McCarty, a product of McAlester, OK, will join Emporia State (KS) after only two years in Norman. The redshirt sophomore signed with the Hornets on Wednesday.
McCarty’s action during his time at OU was limited, as he played in just two snaps — both on special teams — in the Sooners’ season-opening win against Temple in 2024. He did not play as a true freshman in 2023.
According to Emporia State’s website, McCarty will play running back for the Hornets.
Out of high school, McCarty was a consensus 3-star prospect. Rivals rated McCarty as the No. 7 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2023 and ranked him as the No. 9 all-purpose back.
At McAlester, McCarty was a star. The two-way player compiled more than 5,800 all-purpose yards and 101 touchdowns. He helped McAlester reach the Oklahoma 5A state title game in both his junior and senior seasons.
McCarty, who is 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, originally chose Oklahoma over offers from Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas State and Baylor.
Injuries interfered with McCarty’s opportunities to become a significant player for the Sooners.
McCarty dealt with a lingering hamstring injury as a true freshman in 2023. He broke his hand in 2024, causing him to miss every game that season except for OU’s season opener.
Emporia State, located in Emporia, KS, competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association of NCAA Division II. The Hornets finished the 2024 season 7-4 and have won 15 conference titles in the program’s history.
McCarty is one of four defensive backs to depart from Oklahoma after the 2024 season, along with Kani Walker, Jayden Rowe and Makari Vickers, who all entered the transfer portal in its winter window. Now that McCarty has signed with Emporia State, all of them have found a new home.
The Sooners’ secondary will also lose key secondary pieces in safety Billy Bowman Jr. and cornerback Woodi Washington, both of whom were seniors in 2024.
The transfer portal’s winter window closed on Dec. 28. The spring window for the portal will open on April 16.