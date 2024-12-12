All Sooners

Former Oklahoma OL Announces His Transfer Destination

Ty Kubicek, a preferred walk on in last year's freshman class, will be playing for championships at his new school.

A former Oklahoma offensive lineman has found his new home.

Ty Kubicek, a backup offensive lineman from California, announced Thursday that he has verbally committed to play at Harding University Searcy, AR.

“Honored and excited to commit to (Harding) to help win another national championship,” Kubicek wrote.

Kubicek entered the transfer portal on Monday. He was a preferred walk-on for the Sooners in the 2023 recruiting class, signing with Brent Venables’ team on Dec. 19, 2022. OU offered him a preferred walk-on spot in November 2022.

So far, 19 Sooners off the 2024 roster have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Kubicek is the first to announce his new destination.

Kubicek was a 2-star prospect at Capital Christian High School in Sacramento. He signed with OU as a 6-foot-3, 277-pound offensive guard and was rated the No. 241 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 495 recruit in California by by 247 Sports .

Kubicek didn’t have any other Division I offers, but he did decide to walk on at Oklahoma rather than accept scholarship offers from Lewis & Clark State, Linfield College, Pacific and Southern Oregon.

Kubicek was in the same class as Bill Bedenbaugh’s efforts to rebuild the offensive line last year. Bedenbaugh added 4-star Cayden Green and Joshua Bates and 3-stars Logan Howland and Heath Ozaeta. Green broke into the starting lineup halfway through his freshman season, but then transferred to Missouri. Amid injuries at the center position, Bates was a starter earlier this year but now has entered the transfer portal. Howland and Ozaeta, due to more injuries, moved into starting roles on the left side of the offensive line and showed progress and improvement over the second half of the season. 

Kubicek, a redshirt freshman, was a versatile member of the OU scout team during his two seasons and frequently made the travel squad. The 290-pound Kubicek leaves Norman without having played in a game.

Harding won the Division II National Championship in 2023 when they finished a 15-0 season with a 38-7 win over Colorado School of Mines. The team went 12-1 this season before losing in the quarterfinals of the D2 playoffs.

