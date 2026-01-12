Former Oklahoma OL Isaiah Autry-Dent Reunites With Familiar Faces in the SEC

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Isaiah Autry-Dent is headed home.

Dent signed with former Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to play at Mississippi State, he announced on X (formerly Twitter).

With the Bulldogs, Dent will also play under former OU star and current Mississippi State offensive line coach Phil Loadholt.

The Fulton, MS, product has plenty of crimson and cream in his blood, as he is the second cousin of former Sooners running back Marcus Dupree.

Dent signed with OU as a 3-star prospect, and he was with the program for three years.

His on-field production was limited, though he did redshirt in Norman.

The transfer portal absorbed Oklahoma’s depth along the offensive line, though Bill Bedenbaugh does have a strong core of experienced players returning in 2026.

Left tackle Michael Fasusi is set to return, as is fellow rising sophomore Ryan Fodje, who started at both right tackle and right guard this past season.

Left guard Eddy Pierre-Louis will return, as will Heath Ozaeta, who has made starts in the SEC at guard for OU.

Center Jake Maikkula is also set to return next year.

The Sooners moved fast in the portal to rebuild depth, too.

Oklahoma added former Arkansas offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, who started the past two years for the Razorbacks. Harris made six starts at guard in 2024 before finishing the season at tackle, where he remained in 2025.

OU also landed former Western Kentucky center Caleb Nitta, who can play at center and guard, filling the void left by Troy Everett.

Bedenbaugh also landed former Georgia Tech interior offensive lineman Peyton Joseph

The former 4-star recruit played sparingly as a true freshman in 2025, but he will have three years of eligibility remaining, and he also still can redshirt.

Dent joins several former Sooners who will face off against Oklahoma in 2026.

OU travels to Starkville on Oct. 24 to take on the Bulldogs.

The Sooners will also take on running back Taylor Tatum in Week 2 with Michigan, running back Daylan Smothers with Texas on Oct. 10 and running back Jovantae Barnes when Oklahoma hosts Kentucky on Oct. 17.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window opened on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.