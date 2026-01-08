Former Oklahoma OL Logan Howland Commits to ACC School, per Report

After a week in the transfer portal, Logan Howland has reportedly chosen his next school.

OU offensive lineman Logan Howland committed to Virginia Tech on Thursday, per a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer OT Logan Howland has committed to Virginia Tech, @Hayesfawcett3 reports🦃https://t.co/EoRdlIED5z pic.twitter.com/1Oq6u15X1W — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

A redshirt sophomore in 2025, Howland played more than 50 snaps in three of the Sooners’ first four games. Howland suffered an injury in OU’s game against Kent State on Oct. 4, and he never played again after that.

The offensive lineman played 221 snaps before his injury. His most memorable performance of the year came in the Sooners’ 24-13 win over Michigan, as Howland boasted a stellar 77 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade.

Howland became a key piece to OU’s offensive line in 2024, when he appeared on 502 snaps and played in all 13 games. He finished that season with a 67.9 offensive grade.

Howland appeared in only one game in 2023 and was able to preserve his redshirt.

Out of high school, Howland was a consensus 3-star prospect. The New Jersey native chose Oklahoma over offers from Miami, Iowa, Michigan and several other major programs.

Howland is one of six OU offensive linemen that entered the portal when it opened on Jan. 2, along with Luke Baklenko, Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor, Troy Everett and Isaiah Autry-Dent. Altogether, 24 players from Oklahoma’s 2025 team have entered the portal thus far.

The Sooners, though, have already added two offensive linemen from the transfer portal: E’Marion Harris (Arkansas) and Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky).

Howland will join a Virginia Tech program in the midst of a makeover.

The Hokies hired longtime Penn State coach James Franklin to be their next head coach in November. Virginia Tech fired fourth-year coach Brent Pry in the middle of the 2025 season. Pry compiled a 16-32 record at VT during his tenure.

Oklahoma, on the other hand, went 10-3 in 2025 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners rattled off four wins in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

The Sooners will begin the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.