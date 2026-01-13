Former Oklahoma OL Troy Everett Pledges with 2026 SEC Opponent, per Report

Troy Everett will reportedly spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere in the SEC.

Everett, who played three seasons at Oklahoma after beginning his college career at Appalachian State, committed to Ole Miss on Tuesday, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer IOL Troy Everett has signed with Ole Miss, @PeteNakos reports🦈https://t.co/lcHoRxQFqo pic.twitter.com/5q4p4mFQT7 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 13, 2026

Everett’s 2025 season ended before it could really get going.

The offensive lineman played 39 snaps in OU’s season opener against Illinois State before suffering an injury during practice shortly after.

Everett’s best season came the year before, when he played 523 snaps for the Sooners. He finished the 2024 season with an impressive 68.2 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade and boasted a stellar 75.5 pass-blocking grade.

In his first year at Oklahoma, 2023, Everett played 398 snaps. He was similarly strong in pass-blocking situations and posted a 75.2 grade, though his overall offensive grade (56.3) wasn’t nearly as high.

Everett played 478 snaps for Appalachian State in 2022, his final year with the Mountaineers. He appeared on 22 snaps as a true freshman in 2021.

Everett will join an Ole Miss program that had arguably its best season ever in 2025.

The Rebels finished the regular season 11-1 before defeating Tulane and Georgia in their first two College Football Playoff games. Ole Miss fell 31-27 to Miami in the CFP semifinals.

Head coach Lane Kiffin departed from the program after the regular season in favor of LSU, and defensive coordinator Pete Golding assumed Kiffin’s previous role.

Oklahoma will battle Ole Miss in Norman on Nov. 14. The Rebels are one of the Sooners’ annual SEC opponents for the next four seasons, and they beat OU 34-26 in 2025.

Everett is one of six Oklahoma offensive linemen that entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season, along with Luke Baklenko, Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor, Logan Howland and Isaiah Autry-Dent.

The Sooners are set to return Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Ryan Fodje and Jake Maikkula to the line in 2026. OU has also earned portal commitments from three offensive linemen so far: Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky), E’Marion Harris (Arkansas) and Peyton Joseph (Georgia Tech).

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the CFP for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season.

OU will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.