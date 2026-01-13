Oklahoma Will See Gentry Williams in 2026, Lands in the SEC, per Report

Injuries derailed what could have been a strong career for Gentry Williams at the University of Oklahoma.

Now, the former Sooner plans to finish his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer CB Gentry Williams has Committed to Georgia, he tells @On3sports



The 6’0 188 CB totaled 47 tackles and 4 INTs through 30 games



He’ll have 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/cIUbxyohZ5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2026

The Sooners will head to Athens on Sep. 26, the fourth game of the season for Oklahoma and the second road contest following their game agains the Michigan Wolverines on Sep. 12. This will be the first time that OU has played Georgia in the regular season as well as their first trip to Athens. The two programs haven't met since the 2018 Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff, won by the Bulldogs.

Williams, who has only played in seven games in the last two seasons, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

When on the field, Williams has always been one of Oklahoma’s top-performing cornerbacks. Unfortunately, his 2025 campaign was again cut short due to a shoulder injury suffered in the road win against South Carolina.

With the future of the position lying in the hands of Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen, Williams chose a fresh start for his final year.

Williams is the sixth defensive back and second true corner to depart from the program in the offseason — the other corner being Devon Jordan, who has since landed with the Baylor Bears. The departure of Williams and Jordon saw general manager Jim Nagy and Brent Venables look for depth at the position in the form of former Oregon Duck Dakoda Fields.

Oklahoma defensive back Gentry Williams preparing for OU's practice during fall camp. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Oklahoma will face a handful of players who chose to find opportunities elsewhere.

Wide receiver Jayden Gibson chose to go to South Carolina (Oct. 31). The Sooners' first ever trip to Starkville against Mississippi State (Oct. 24) will pit them against former players Zion Ragins, Kendel Dolby, Isaiah Autry-Dent. Jovantae Barnes will return to Norman on Oct. 17 when his Kentucky Wildcats take on Oklahoma.

Former running back Taylor Tatum has committed to Michigan and will face off against OU in the second week of the season.