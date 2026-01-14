Former Oklahoma Standout George Cumby to be Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame

George Cumby, one of the best linebackers in Oklahoma football history, was named to the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Class, it was announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame.

Cumby will be the 25th former Sooners player in the hall.

Cumby’s induction will take place Dec. 8 at the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.

Each of the last six have been defensive players — Dewey Selmon in 2024, Roy Williams in 2022, Rickey Dixon in 2019, Brian Bosworth in 2015 and Rod Shoate in 2013.

Cumby began his OU career on the offensive side, spending his first two seasons as a running back and kick returner.

He ran for a touchdown as a fullback in the Sooners’ 41-7 Fiesta Bowl win over Wyoming to finish off his redshirt freshman season in 1976.

Before the 1977 season, Cumby converted to linebacker and he quickly made his mark there.

He was named 1977 Big Eight Defensive Newcomer of the Year as well as first-team All-Big Eight honors.

In both 1978 and 1979, he earned Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He was a 1977 first-team All-American by The Associated Press and was a unanimous All-American in 1979.

The Tyler, Texas, native finished his OU career second in career tackles with 437 and his five interceptions in 1978 are tied for the most by a Sooners’ linebacker in a season and his seven career interceptions are tied for third in program history by a linebacker. His five fumble recoveries ranked second-most by an OU linebacker at the time.

He led the team with 160 tackles in 1979, the fourth-most in program history.

He became only the third OU linebacker to record 100 or more tackles in three seasons, joining Shoate and Daryl Hunt.

Legendary Sooners coach Barry Switzer once said Cumby as “the only person I know who could go one-on-one with Earl Campbell and knock him backwards.”

OU went 32-4 during Cumby’s time as a starter and 41-6-1 overall during his tenure.

Cumby as a first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 1980 NFL Draft and played eight years in the NFL with the Packers, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Billy Joe DuPree (89) fumbles the ball against Green Bay Packers linebacker George Cumby (52) during the 1982 NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Texas Stadium. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

He coached football at Texas College and Tyler Junior College after his playing career ended, and coached and served as athletics director at his alma mater, Bishop Gorman High School.

Other Sooners inducted into the hall include Tom Brahaney (1970-72), Kurt Burris (1951-54), Tony Casillas (1982-85), Forest Geyer (1913-15), Keith Jackson (1984-87), Tommy McDonald (1954-56), Jim Owens (1946-49), Steve Owens (1967-69), Greg Pruitt (1970-72), Claude Reeds (1910-13), J.D. Roberts (1951-53), Lee Roy Selmon (1972-75), Lucious Selmon (1971-73), Billy Sims (1975-79), Clendon Thomas (1955-57), Jerry Tubbs (1954-56), Billy Vessels (1950-52), Joe Washington (1972-75), Jim Weatherall (1948-51), and Waddy Young (1936-38).

Six former OU coaches are also in the Hall: Biff Jones (1935-36), Bennie Owen (1905-26), Bob Stoops (1999-2016), Switzer (1973-88), Jim Tatum (1946) and Bud Wilkinson (1947-63).