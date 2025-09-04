Former Oklahoma Star Trae Young Named College GameDay Guest Picker
The wait is over.
The identity of the ESPN College GameDay guest picker has been revealed — former Oklahoma star Trae Young.
“Excited to welcome you to my hometown, my home city of Norman, Oklahoma,” Young said in an announcement video. “Just a week after Lee Corso decided to hang it up we’ve got that team from up north coming down here and I’m not worried at all.
“I’m ready to set the tone. I know Sooner fans are ready to set the tone.”
Young, a graduate of Norman North High School, joined Lon Kruger’s Sooners for the 2017-18 basketball season.
He averaged 27.4 points, 8.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game at Oklahoma, and led OU to the NCAA Tournament.
Young was selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he landed in Atlanta to lead the Hawks.
In seven seasons in the NBA, Young has been named as an All-Star four times, and he was voted to the All-NBA Third Team for his play during the 2021-22 season.
For his career, Young has averaged 25.3 points on 35.2 percent shooting from deep, adding 9.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.
Young also carried the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals with series victories over the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Recently, the dynamic guard has taken on a new role.
On March 31, Young was announced as the assistant manager for Oklahoma basketball.
He made a $1 million contribution to the program, and is available to help Porter Moser recruit.
"This is a really big day and incredibly exciting," Moser said at the time. "First, just a huge thank-you to Trae for the $1 million gift to our program. What an unbelievably gracious offering. It will be put to effective use as we continue on our path toward sustained high-level success. We are extraordinarily grateful for the generous contribution.
“Second, Trae's addition as assistant general manager is going to pay significant dividends for our program on multiple levels. He is a basketball junkie in so many ways. He's obviously one of the biggest and most recognizable on-court talents in the world, so he brings immediate credibility with younger players. But I can tell you that Trae also pays close attention to the national basketball landscape and is dialed in to all levels of the sport. His knowledge, coupled with his desire for our program to be the best it can be, will absolutely move us forward."
Young has served as the guest picker on College GameDay before.
He joined the show ahead of Oklahoma’s matchup with Oklahoma State in 2020, but due to the pandemic, he made his picks remotely.
The Sooners won that contest 41-13.
Kickoff between No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 15 Michigan is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will air on ABC.