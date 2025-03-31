OU Basketball: Trae Young Named Assistant General Manager for Oklahoma
Former Oklahoma basketball star Trae Young will serve as the Sooners’ assistant general manager, Young announced on ESPN’s NBA Today on Monday.
The former OU star also said he would be making a $1 million donation to the program.
“I think obviously today the game has changed,” Young said. “With NIL… I think it’s the perfect time for guys to be more involved with the schools that helped make them who they were.”
Young was selected as the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing one season in Norman.
“It’s exciting to be a part of this," Young said. "Being from Norman and playing there, this is exciting times and I’m looking forward to being in this new role.”
Current NBA star Steph Curry is also helping out his former school, as Curry was named Davidson’s assistant general manager earlier this month.
Curry is going to “provide guidance to the men’s and women’s teams” at Davidson, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. He was the first Current NBA player to serve as an assistant general manager with a college basketball program.
“For someone like Steph and me, we represent our schools off the court and in the locker room and talk trash all the time," Young said.
Last November, Young signed with Jordan Brand. With both Young and Oklahoma under the Jordan umbrella, it opened the door for Young to work more directly with OU basketball.
His role as assistant GM only serves to deepen those ties.
“To be able to represent even more, it’s even more special,” Young said.