Former Oklahoma Tight End Lands With SEC Foe
Oklahoma fans will have another shot to see Bauer Sharp play in 2025.
The former OU tight end has committed to transfer to LSU, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday.
Sharp was one of the first offensive pieces for the Sooners to enter the portal when the winter window opened this week.
After arriving in Norman from Southeastern Louisiana, Sharp led Oklahoma with 42 receptions for 324 yards in 2024, and he also caught a pair of touchdown passes.
He’s already made an impact at Tiger Stadium, too, as he threw an interception on a double pass in OU’s 37-17 defeat in Baton Rouge, LA, to close the regular season on Nov. 30.
After closing out his redshirt junior year in Norman, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound tight end will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Tigers.
LSU will close the 2025 regular season in Norman on Nov. 29, the conference announced on Friday.
Follow Along: Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sooners appear as if they’ll hold onto freshman tight end Davon Mitchell, and currently Sharp is the only piece of Joe Jon Finley’s position group who has entered the portal.
Norman product Jake Roberts graduated, so the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy will be his final collegiate contest.
The Sooners will have to do a ton of work in the transfer portal to have weapons in the passing game next year.
Along with Sharp, six OU receivers — Jaquaize Pettaway, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, Jalil Farooq, J.J. Hester and Brenen Thompson — have all entered the portal.
Thompson is reportedly set to sign with Mississippi State, though the rest of the group have not yet announced their transfer destination.
The transfer portal window opened on Dec. 9 and will remain open until Dec. 28.
Players do not have to select their new home before Dec. 28, they just have to enter the portal to be immediately eligible to play in 2025.