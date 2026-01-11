Former Oklahoma Wideout KJ Daniels Signs with Group of Five School

Despite being a highly touted prospect in the Class of 2024, wide receiver KJ Daniels never saw the field at Oklahoma.

He’ll look for a larger role at his next stop.

Daniels, who ESPN graded as a 4-star prospect out of high school, signed with UAB on Saturday, per the team’s X (formerly Twitter) account).

Daniels, listed at 5-9 and 165 pounds, played zero snaps during his two years in Norman despite being ranked the No. 53 wide receiver in the Class of 2024 by ESPN.

The wideout originally chose Oklahoma over offers from Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Tulane, Houston and Louisiana Tech.

With Daniels’ departure, all four of the Sooners’ wide receiver signees from their 2024 class have entered the transfer portal. The other wideouts in that group are Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins and Ivan Carreon. 247Sports graded Kearney and Carreon as 4-star recruits, while Ragins was a 3-star.

In addition to those four, Javonnie Gibson and Jayden Gibson entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season, bringing OU’s total of wideouts in the portal to six. Jayden Gibson has signed with South Carolina, while Javonnie Gibson has yet to sign with another program.

OU will also be without wide receivers Deion Burks and Keontez Lewis in 2026, as both of them are now out of eligibility.

The Sooners, though, have reinforced the position group through the portal.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

How Are Oklahoma's Linebackers Shaking Up After Cole Sullivan's Addition?

Oklahoma Can't Overcome Miscues in Road Loss to Texas A&M

Former Oklahoma OL Luke Baklenko Transfers to the Big 12, per Report

Oklahoma has signed wideouts Trell Harris (Virginia) and Parker Livingstone (Texas) since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2. Harris caught 59 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns for the Cavaliers in 2025. Livingstone logged 29 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns for the Longhorns last year.

With 10 commitments, Oklahoma’s transfer portal class ranks No. 12 nationally, per 247Sports. Four of the 10 commits — Harris, Livingstone, offensive lineman E’Marion Harris (Arkansas) and linebacker Cole Sullivan (Michigan) — are 4-star transfers, according to the recruiting network.

The transfer portal will officially close on Jan. 16, but players in the portal do not have to sign with a school by that date. Players in the portal are also permitted to return to their original school.

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and clinch their spot in the CFP.

OU will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.