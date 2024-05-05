All Sooners

Former Oklahoma WR Gavin Freeman Announces Transfer to In-State Rival

On Sunday morning, former Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman announced that he is heading to Stillwater.

Oklahoma's Gavin Freeman (82) runs past Arkansas State's Trevian Thomas (9)
On Sunday, former Oklahoma wide receiver Gavin Freeman announced that he will transfer to Oklahoma State.

Freeman entered the transfer portal on Tuesday night after spending his first two seasons with the Sooners. Starting his career at OU as a walk-on, Freeman was placed on scholarship prior to his sophomore year and served as the team's primary punt returner in 2023.

Freeman is the son of former Oklahoma tight Jason Freeman and chose to walk-on at Oklahoma over scholarship offers from other Division I schools. Hailing from Oklahoma City, Freeman played at Heritage Hall (OK), where his father serves as an assistant coach.

Freeman is not the first football player to transfer between the Bedlam rivals, as former Oklahoma State edge rusher Trace Ford left Stillwater to play for Brent Venables and company in Norman prior to the 2023 season.

Former OSU softball pitcher Kelly Maxwell and basketball player Lexy Keys also transferred from Oklahoma State to OU prior to their 2023-24 campaigns.

