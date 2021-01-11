Former Oklahoma WR Jeff Badet re-signs with Washington Football Team

Former Sooner grad transfer has yet to catch on with an NFL team, but he's getting another look

Jeff Badet Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jeff Badet has signed a reserve/future contract with the Washington Football Team.

The news was reported on Twitter Monday by Washington Post writer Nicki Jhabvala.

Badet, 26, has played in three NFL games in his career — all this season. He only played 21 total snaps during his three games in 2020 was targets on one pass, but didn’t record a reception.

After tryouts with Chicago and Carolina, Badet was signed by Washington in September and added to the roster in October, shuttling back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. He was cut on Dec. 21, but added back to the practice squad the next day.

The team hopes the 5-foot-11, 182-pound Badet can emerge as a speedy, elusive contributor on offense or special teams.

After starring in high school in Orlando, Badet played three seasons at Kentucky from 2013-16, catching 82 passes for 1,385 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jeff Badet against Oklahoma State in 2017 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

He arrived at Oklahoma in 2017 as a graduate transfer, and during Baker Mayfield’s Heisman season, Badet contributed 26 receptions (tied for fourth on the team) for 400 yards (fifth) and three TDs (sixth), plus added 41 yards rushing. He also gained 313 yards on 15 kickoff returns (20.9 average).

Badet went undrafted in 2018. He was signed by the Minnesota Vikings but never played in a regular season game. He also got a tryout with the Green Bay Packers bud didn’t make the team.

Badet finally got his pro football career rolling last spring in the XFL for the Dallas Renegades, finishing the season with 16 catches for 108 yards before the league folded.