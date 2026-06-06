Oklahoma Loses Class of 2027 4-Star Wide Receiver
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Oklahoma's class of 2027 continues to make news.
Demare Dezeurn, a four-star wide receiver from Westlake Village, CA, has decommitted from OU, per On3's Keegan Pope.
Dezeurn had been committed to Oklahoma since September of 2025. As a California native, local schools remained hopeful to pry away Dezeurn from the Sooners.
Reportedly, that school was the California Golden Bears. According to On3, Dezeurn's desire to visit Cal either led to him turning away from Oklahoma altogether, or the Sooners chose to move in a different direction. The Golden Bears, who pried away another recruit in running back Jaxsen Stokes back in April, appear to be the program Dezuern will flip towards.
Dezeurn caught 64 passes for 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for Palisades. He is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound prep star.
The Sooners have recently signed the No. 3 recruit in the state of Oklahoma, as well as a top-50 prospect in the country in Gabriel Osborne Jr. and a talented three-star running back in Jakoby Dixon.
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Only 180 days until high school players can officially sign with the program of their choice. Oklahoma hopes to maintain its elite status for the class of 2027. Currently, the class is rated as the No. 2 class per 247Sports and the No. 3 class according to On3.
The Sooners have other receivers currently pledged in the 2027 class. Broken Bow's Greydon Howell and Tra'Von Hall from Tuscaloosa, AL, who have been verbally committed to OU since November.
Other recruits currently pledged to Oklahoma from the state of California are four-star athlete Taven Epps, defensive lineman Elijah Harmon and defensive lineman Sione Felila.
Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has made efforts to build the receiver room back up after taking the job back in early 2023. Since inheriting Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops, the pass catchers have taken a dip in availability and production. The Sooners have had to rely on transfer veterans while preps-recruited talent has yet to make an impact under Jones.
The 2026 season will provide another opportunity for Jones to find balance with transfer veterans like Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone to play alongside star receiver Isaiah Sategna III, with budding stars like Elijah Thomas and Jahsiear Rogers waiting their chances.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.