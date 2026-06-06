Oklahoma Loses Class of 2027 4-Star Wide Receiver

Oklahoma's class of 2027 continues to make news.

Demare Dezeurn, a four-star wide receiver from Westlake Village, CA, has decommitted from OU, per On3's Keegan Pope.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star WR Demare Dezeurn has decommitted from Oklahoma, he tells Rivals.



Read: https://t.co/CBDNriczyW pic.twitter.com/Q9octUAyBf — Rivals (@Rivals) June 6, 2026

Dezeurn had been committed to Oklahoma since September of 2025. As a California native, local schools remained hopeful to pry away Dezeurn from the Sooners.

Reportedly, that school was the California Golden Bears. According to On3, Dezeurn's desire to visit Cal either led to him turning away from Oklahoma altogether, or the Sooners chose to move in a different direction. The Golden Bears, who pried away another recruit in running back Jaxsen Stokes back in April, appear to be the program Dezuern will flip towards.

Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones | John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

Dezeurn caught 64 passes for 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for Palisades. He is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound prep star.

The Sooners have recently signed the No. 3 recruit in the state of Oklahoma, as well as a top-50 prospect in the country in Gabriel Osborne Jr. and a talented three-star running back in Jakoby Dixon.

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Only 180 days until high school players can officially sign with the program of their choice. Oklahoma hopes to maintain its elite status for the class of 2027. Currently, the class is rated as the No. 2 class per 247Sports and the No. 3 class according to On3.

The Sooners have other receivers currently pledged in the 2027 class. Broken Bow's Greydon Howell and Tra'Von Hall from Tuscaloosa, AL, who have been verbally committed to OU since November.

Other recruits currently pledged to Oklahoma from the state of California are four-star athlete Taven Epps, defensive lineman Elijah Harmon and defensive lineman Sione Felila.

Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has made efforts to build the receiver room back up after taking the job back in early 2023. Since inheriting Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops, the pass catchers have taken a dip in availability and production. The Sooners have had to rely on transfer veterans while preps-recruited talent has yet to make an impact under Jones.

Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones prepares for practice during OU's fall camp. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

The 2026 season will provide another opportunity for Jones to find balance with transfer veterans like Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone to play alongside star receiver Isaiah Sategna III, with budding stars like Elijah Thomas and Jahsiear Rogers waiting their chances.